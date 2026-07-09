L.A.B. Golf Unveils Limited-Edition Uncrustables Collaboration

Dubbed “A Match Made at The Turn,” the collection features custom versions of three of L.A.B. Golf’s most recognizable putters – the VZN.1i, DF3i, and OZ.1i – along with matching headcovers, towels, apparel, and accessories. It’s a collaboration that leans fully into the joke, with the campaign slogan declaring: “Uncrustables cuts the crust. L.A.B. cuts the misses.”

Limited-Edition Putter Costs $2,000

As fun and playful as the collection looks, one detail is guaranteed to grab golfers’ attention: the price.

The centerpiece of the collaboration is a limited-edition L.A.B. Golf x Uncrustables putter that retails for $2,000, making it one of the most expensive branded collaborations of the golf season.

Despite the eye-popping price tag, the putters have already sold out, underscoring just how strong demand remains for L.A.B. Golf’s limited-edition releases.

As an added bonus, buyers also receive a coupon for a 15-pack of Uncrustables, just in case the collaboration wasn’t on-brand enough already.

While premium milled putters have steadily climbed in price over the past several years, seeing a peanut butter and jelly-themed putter command that kind of money is certainly a conversation starter.

That premium price reflects more than just custom paint. L.A.B. Golf has built a loyal following thanks to its patented Lie Angle Balance technology.

Three Different Putter Models Get the PB&J Treatment

Rather than offering just one novelty design, L.A.B. Golf is giving golfers three different premium options.

The DF3i features the company’s distinctive oversized shape that has become known for exceptional forgiveness. L.A.B. says its Lie Angle Balance technology promotes a more repeatable stroke, while the stainless steel face insert provides a firmer feel and roughly two percent faster ball speed.

The OZ.1i was developed with input from PGA Tour veteran Adam Scott and combines the company’s zero-torque philosophy with a deeply milled stainless steel face insert. It delivers the soft feel players expect from a premium milled putter while maintaining the stability that has made L.A.B. one of the hottest names in golf equipment.

Meanwhile, the VZN.1i offers a more traditional profile designed to make alignment easier while incorporating the same Lie Angle Balance technology. Like its counterparts, it also features a stainless steel insert for crisp feedback at impact.

The putter may be a collector’s item, but the snack certainly isn’t. Plenty of Tour pros, including 2026 John Deere Classic winner Chris Gotterup, have been known to keep Uncrustables on hand during rounds.

“Every once in a while, Uncrustables [are] always a good snack to grab. That’s my favorite,” Gotterup said. “If the course has them, I grab them. I like the grape jelly one.”

The Accessories Might Be the Real Stars

The collection includes several themed headcovers that fully embrace the partnership’s playful personality. The Snack Rat headcover features L.A.B.’s signature rat mascot alongside the familiar Uncrustables character, serving as a reminder that golf is supposed to be fun instead of overcomplicated.

There are also separate grape and strawberry-themed headcovers inspired by the sandwich brand’s classic flavors. Matching towels, apparel, and a ball marker and divot tool round out the collection, making it one of the most complete lifestyle collaborations the golf industry has seen this year.

Fans Could See the Collection at the American Century Championship

L.A.B. Golf and Smucker’s will be on-site during the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, where players and fans can receive co-branded divot tools, ball markers, and headcovers throughout the tournament. Given the celebrity-heavy field, there’s also a realistic chance viewers could spot one of the limited-edition putters in a player’s bag during the event.

That visibility could make the already limited collection even more desirable among collectors, particularly if several celebrities choose to game the putter during the tournament.