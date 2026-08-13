LeBron James Sends 6-Word Response to Rory McIlroy After Golf Lesson Offer

LeBron James has accepted Rory McIlroy’s offer to give him a golf lesson. The Los Angeles Lakers star responded after McIlroy named him as the athlete he would most like to teach, creating a crossover moment between two of the biggest names in basketball and golf.

McIlroy made the comments while speaking to reporters at TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs. The four-time Masters champion was asked which celebrity he would most like to give a golf lesson to and immediately pointed to James, who has become increasingly interested in the sport.

James then responded on Instagram, making it clear that he would welcome the opportunity to learn from McIlroy. The exchange comes as McIlroy begins another postseason run and James continues to develop his golf game.

LeBron James Accepts Rory McIlroy’s Golf Lesson Offer

McIlroy was asked which athlete he would most like to teach while preparing for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

“I would say LeBron,” McIlroy said. “LeBron’s really gotten into golf and he’s the most unbelievably gifted athlete, but it doesn’t look like it when he’s on the golf course. So, I’d love to give him a lesson.”

James responded to McIlroy’s comments on his Instagram story.

“Well guess what! I’m in for that lesson FOR SURE!!” James wrote, adding a grinning emoji.

James has developed a growing interest in golf and has previously explained why he enjoys the sport’s challenge.

“I love how difficult it is. I love a challenge,” James said about golf in March, according to the provided source material.

The NBA star has also played golf during trips away from basketball. His interest in the sport has become well known, with multiple indoor golf facilities even offering him free access during the NBA free-agency period.

McIlroy’s offer now gives James the opportunity to receive instruction from one of the best golfers in the world. The two have not yet announced when or where the lesson would take place.

Rory McIlroy Returns for FedEx St. Jude Championship

The exchange with James came as McIlroy returned to competition at TPC Southwind for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

McIlroy skipped the opening playoff event last year but decided to play this season. He explained that several factors influenced the decision, including his playing schedule and the need to remain competitive heading into the final events of the PGA Tour season.

“A few different things went into that decision,” McIlroy said. “I think having four weeks off going into the last two events of the year was going to be a little too much for me in terms of being competitive.”

McIlroy entered the FedEx Cup Playoffs ranked 12th in the standings with 1,738 points. He has won three FedEx Cup titles, taking the championship in 2016, 2019 and 2022.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship also begins an important stretch for McIlroy as he attempts to make another run at the FedEx Cup. He has played six PGA Tour events since winning his second consecutive Masters title in April.

His schedule remains busy beyond the Tour Championship, with the Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship, DP World India Championship, Abu Dhabi Championship, DP World Tour Championship, and Australian Open among his planned events.

For now, however, the focus is on Memphis and the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Away from the competition, McIlroy’s golf lesson offer has received an immediate answer from James, who appears ready to take him up on it.