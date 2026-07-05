Lee Hodges & His Wife Savannah Expecting Major Personal News In September

Lee Hodges has climbed up the leaderboard this week at the John Deere Classic and is sharing a lead with Lucas Glover on Sunday.

The 31-year-old golfer picked up his first career trophy at the 3M Open in 2023, soon after joining the tour a year prior.

The year hasn’t been that good for the star in terms of golf. He found three top-10 finishes in 13 starts this season. But beyond his career, the year is set to be extremely special for him.

Hodges and his wife, Savannah, are expecting their second child this year. They announced the news on Instagram back in March when she was 16 weeks pregnant.

The baby is expected to join the family in September.

The couple has built a strong partnership over the last decade. Lee asked Savannah to the prom in high school. Since then, she remained his long-term girlfriend throughout his early golf career. They tied the knot on June 20, 2021.

Not long after turning professional, Hodges and Savannah welcomed their first child. They named their precious little boy Cooper Kennedy.

Now they prepare to expand their growing family once more.

Preparations Are in Full Swing for Lee Hodges and Savannah’s Second Baby

The couple set up a comprehensive baby registry on Babylist. Fans and friends have already purchased 61 items for the newborn.

The public registry strongly hints at a baby boy. The list includes a duck hunting crib quilt in green and blue. Other requested items include multi-boy washcloths and various nursery essentials.

Savannah selected practical items like a Newton Baby crib mattress. She also added organic burp cloths and a stainless steel diaper pail.

Savannah was also recently given a baby shower. The couple is excitedly preparing as they eagerly await September.

Lee Hodges Balances Time Between Golf & Family

Hodges has enjoyed significant success on the PGA Tour recently.

His 3M Open win in Minnesota was wire-to-wire by seven shots. His career earnings saw a massive boost from that $1,404,000 paycheck. He relies heavily on Savannah for support during demanding tournaments.

Savannah, on the other hand, loves the travelling that comes with her husband’s career.

She has documented part of that journey so far in 416 posts on Instagram.