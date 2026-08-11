Lexi Thompson Shares Major Personal News Amid LPGA Absence

Lexi Thompson is preparing for a new chapter away from the golf course.

The 31-year-old LPGA star announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Max Provost, are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

The announcement comes during a period of change for Thompson, who has competed on a limited basis since stepping away from a full-time LPGA Tour schedule.

“There’s more things to life than going to a tournament every week and doing the same training every day. There’s just more to it, and I’m looking forward to experiencing that,” Thompson said in 2024.

“I feel like I’m very content with where my life is and where this decision will lead me to. Yeah, I’m just looking forward to what life has in store other than golf.”

Thompson Previously Said She Hoped to Start a Family

The pregnancy announcement comes just five months after Thompson and Provost tied the knot in Florida.

The news is especially notable given what Thompson said when she first announced her decision to scale back her golf career in May 2024. At the time, the longtime LPGA star specifically mentioned starting a family as one of the experiences she hoped to enjoy outside of professional golf.

“I hope to have a family one day,” Thompson said at the time, adding that she wanted to “be there for every single moment.”

Now, that wish is becoming a reality.

“This little miracle has already filled our hearts with more love than we ever imagined, and we can’t wait to meet you,” Thompson said on social media.

“The best chapter of our lives is just beginning and we are so blessed and grateful . Baby girl , we already love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Lexi & Max Married in March

Thompson and Provost have generally kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but they have celebrated several of their biggest milestones publicly.

Provost proposed to Thompson in January 2025 during a trip to Whistler, British Columbia. Thompson shared photos from the snowy proposal on social media, including a shot of Provost down on one knee. She later told Golf Monthly that the proposal was “totally unexpected,” but came at the right point in her life.

A little more than a year later, the couple married in March 2026, at La Casa Toscana, a private Tuscan-style estate in Fort Myers, Florida.

The guest list included several familiar faces from Thompson’s LPGA career, including Stacy Lewis, Paula Creamer, Morgan Pressel, Megan Khang and Brittany Lincicome. Thompson’s longtime sponsor Puma even created custom white sneakers for her wedding day.

Provost has remained considerably more private than his famous wife. Golf Monthly reported that he works in the medical field and enjoys golf recreationally.

A LinkedIn profile matching Provost says he works with physicians and surgeons on the adoption of Intuitive’s da Vinci robotic surgery technology and attended Florida State University.

He has also occasionally entered Thompson’s golf world. Provost accompanied her to the 2024 Solheim Cup gala and caddied for her at the Hero World Challenge pro-am later that year.

Thompson Hasn’t Played in a Tournament Since June

Thompson’s most recent LPGA appearance came at the Dow Championship in Michigan in June, where she once again partnered with close friend Megan Khang. The pair had finished runner-up in the event in 2025, but their 2026 return ended after two rounds.

Thompson and Khang shot 73 and 67 to finish even par, tied for 49th and outside the cut line.

Thompson was then scheduled to play the Meijer LPGA Classic the following week, but withdrew before the opening round. She said publicly that she was dealing with hip pain and expressed disappointment about missing an event she described as her favorite on the schedule.

Days later, Thompson also withdrew from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National. No specific reason was initially given by the PGA of America, although reports connected the decision to the injury that had already forced her out of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

With Thompson now revealing that she is pregnant, it’s reasonable to wonder whether the pregnancy also factored into her decision to step away from competition. However, Thompson has not publicly said that her pregnancy caused either withdrawal, so any connection would be speculation.

Thompson had made only six LPGA starts in 2026 by the time of the Women’s PGA. Her best result was a tie for 12th at the Chevron Championship in April, where she finished four-under after rounds of 72, 72, 66 and 74.

Thompson Is Expected to Play in New WTGL League

Thompson also has another golf commitment looming later this year. She was one of the first five players announced for WTGL, the new women’s team golf league created by TMRW Sports in partnership with the LPGA.

Thompson joined Lydia Ko, Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul and Brooke Henderson as the first group of players to commit to the league in January.

WTGL is scheduled to begin its inaugural season in winter 2026-27 at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The format could be particularly convenient for Thompson, who lives in the area.

The league will feature indoor, technology-driven team match play, with players competing on a massive simulator before hitting shorter shots and putts from a physical playing surface.

Thompson remained on WTGL’s list of committed players when the league announced an expanded 14-player roster in May. However, her pregnancy announcement raises an obvious question about whether her plans for the inaugural season will change.

For now, there is no indication that Thompson has withdrawn from WTGL, and the league has not yet announced its complete schedule or team rosters.