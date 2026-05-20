LIV Golf Business Model Announced With ‘Long Term’ Focus

After sudden reports about the league’s potential bankruptcy, LIV Golf made a statement about its upcoming long term business model. The league gave notice that they received business interest from many parties. They plan on giving plans to those plausible partners in the near future.

A spokesperson for LIV Golf said, “LIV Golf is firmly focused on securing a transaction that positions the organization for the long term. As we begin presenting our go-forward business plan to prospective capital partners, we are focused on achieving a sustainable future, and there are multiple pathways under active exploration.”

LIV Golf still searches for financial guarantees beyond the 2026 season. They continue to offer optimism despite a gloom picture. Outside of this year, it appears LIV Golf continues to hang by a thread.

LIV Golf Business Model Brings More Questions Than Answers

In addition, LIV Golf provided a picture of what to expect in the next few months. The same spokesperson said, “We continue to see great momentum on the course, and with support through the 2026 season and a clear plan to raise capital, leadership is focused on identifying the right long-term strategic partners who believe in our mission to grow the game of golf worldwide. These conversations are just getting underway, and as they progress, the company expects to gain further clarity around the structure and timing of a potential transaction.”

The overall capital any investor can provide likely pales in comparison to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Over the course of their involvement with LIV, they provided over $5 billion. That number should reach $6 billion once their commitment expires at the end of the season.

LIV Golf stated they seek around $250 million in new money by the end of the year. If they can only achieve about $150 million in funds, they rely on their team franchises and media deal.

Doubt Still Hovers Around LIV Golf’s Future

In a recent interview, legendary golfer Gary Player spoke about the future of LIV Golf and the likelihood of its potential success.

He said, “It’s unlikely. I’m not saying it won’t happen, but to that degree, you might find somebody saying, ‘Well, we’ll take it over, but we’ll cut the prize money by 10.'”

Subsequently, Player also detailed the possible punishments players may receive if they want to return to the PGA Tour.

“These guys took the money, they made their bed and that’s fine, that was a choice. But now if they want to come back, are you going to kick the guys who stayed in the a–? No. Whatever reason they’re accepted back, there is going to have to be some sacrifice, some penalty, something.”

However, many players may not return. LIV Golfer Anirban Lahiri stated that some people could retire instead.

He said, “I will not name names, but I know at least a dozen players who’d rather not play golf than go back to the PGA Tour.”