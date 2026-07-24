LIV Golf Hit With Devastating New Setback as Golf’s Biggest Tours Unite

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and Asian Tour have officially expanded their working relationship, creating a broader international alliance that strengthens pathways for players while reducing one of LIV Golf‘s most important strategic advantages.

The announcement comes at a difficult time for the Saudi-backed circuit, which is already navigating uncertainty over its financial future and long-term growth plans.

Rory McIlroy Welcomes the New Alliance

Rory McIlroy was among the first high-profile players to publicly applaud the agreement, describing the partnership as a positive development for professional golf.

The four-time major champion shared his thoughts on social media, saying it was encouraging to see the tours working together for the benefit of the international game.

McIlroy has consistently supported greater collaboration among established tours and has often spoken about the importance of creating clearer global pathways for players.

Asian Tour Changes Direction

One of the most significant aspects of the announcement is the Asian Tour’s shift away from its close association with LIV Golf.

The Asian Tour became one of LIV’s earliest strategic partners in 2021, even before the inaugural LIV Golf season began. That relationship provided LIV with an important international presence, while also establishing a promotion pathway that allowed top Asian Tour performers to earn places on the breakaway circuit.

According to ESPN, “LIV invested $300 million in the Asian Tour to create the International Series with purses of up to $2 million.” Those events offered LIV players additional competitive opportunities after many were suspended or banned from competing on the PGA Tour.

Some of those tournaments also generated controversy because they were held in Europe, territory traditionally associated with the DP World Tour, leading to criticism over overlapping schedules and commercial competition.

LIV Golf Faces Financial Uncertainty Beyond 2026

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has invested more than $5 billion into LIV Golf since the league’s launch in 2022, announced that it will fund the circuit only through the remainder of the 2026 season.

“The substantial investment required by LIV Golf over a longer term is no longer consistent with the current phase of PIF’s investment strategy,” a PIF spokesperson said. “This decision has been made in light of PIF’s investment priorities and current macro dynamics.”

This news marks a major turning point for the league after years of virtually unlimited financial backing that helped attract stars such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith with record-breaking guaranteed contracts.

In response, LIV Golf has established a new independent board tasked with identifying long-term investors and exploring strategic alternatives. According to ESPN, investment executives Gene Davis and Jon Zinman will oversee the effort as the league attempts to transition into what it describes as a “diversified, multi-partner investment model.”

The financial challenge is considerable. LIV Golf is still committed to lucrative guaranteed player contracts reportedly worth hundreds of millions of dollars, while tournament operating costs remain substantial.

Although the league says revenues have more than doubled since 2025 and expects several teams and events to become profitable this season, questions remain about whether that commercial growth can offset the enormous investment required to sustain the circuit without continued PIF funding.

Another Challenge for Scott O’Neil

The development also represents another setback for LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil, who has been working to secure fresh investment while shaping the league’s next phase.

Reports have suggested LIV is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding as it attempts to maintain momentum following substantial financial support during its launch years.

“It’s a bit sad because we all invested in this year, and I’m not meaning financially,” Martin Kaymer, Cleeks GC captain, said. “We invested time, emotions, hopes, the vision. We were told in February that we are fully funded until 2031, and two months later it all goes down. If it failed that way, it would be a shame.”

The league had reportedly identified national opens and Asian Tour events as important components of a broader international calendar moving forward.

“The reality is you’re funded through the season and then you work like crazy as a business to create a business and a business plan to keep us going” O’Neil said. “But that’s not different from any other private equity-funded business in the history of man.”

Tours Emphasize Collaboration Over Competition

Leaders from all three organizations framed the agreement as a move designed to grow professional golf rather than divide it.

Asian Tour CEO Cho Minn Thant said the partnership would create greater opportunities for members while expanding the game’s reach throughout Asia. He emphasized that co-sanctioned tournaments and stronger international connections would benefit players, fans, and commercial partners alike.

DP World Tour chief tournament and operations officer Ben Cowen described the agreement as an exciting new chapter for global golf, highlighting the importance of strengthening relationships across different regions.

Meanwhile, PGA Tour executive Christian Hardy pointed to the alliance as proof that organizations can achieve more through cooperation and a shared long-term vision for the sport.

What It Means for LIV Golf

Although LIV Golf continues to feature major champions and star names, the latest development illustrates the growing momentum behind cooperation among the game’s traditional governing tours.

“Our conviction in the team golf model has never been stronger,” the league said. “We have built a differentiated platform that is global by design, commercially vibrant, and structured to unlock untapped value across the sport.”

The alliance does not directly impact LIV’s existing schedule or player roster, but it does reduce the influence the Saudi-backed circuit once held through its relationship with the Asian Tour.

With LIV preparing for another event and continuing to pursue its long-term vision, the timing of the announcement adds another layer of pressure.