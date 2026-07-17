Lucas Herbert Gets Emotional After Record-Tying 62 Takes Him to Open Championship Lead

Lucas Herbert produced one of the finest rounds in major championship history on Friday, carding an eight-under 62 to take the halfway lead at the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. The LIV Golf player matched the lowest round ever recorded in a men’s major, finishing at eight under overall after narrowly missing a five-foot par putt on the 18th that would have made him the first player to shoot 61 in a major.

Herbert’s record-equalling effort was matched later in the day by Sam Burns, who also shot 62 to move into contention. Despite missing the opportunity to make history outright, Herbert said he was proud to join the exclusive group of players to reach the mark while reflecting on the emotions of coming so close to an unprecedented score.

Lucas Herbert Reflects on Record-Tying Round at The Open Championship

Herbert admitted he experienced mixed emotions after his final putt slipped past the hole, ending his bid for a historic 61.

“Yeah, that’s pretty cool,” Herbert said. “I just saw the list before of guys who have shot 62 and it sounds like we just added another one to it out there with Sam as well. So that’s a really cool list to be a part of.”

The Australian said he remained proud of his achievement despite narrowly missing golf history.

“And, you know, even that whole back nine today, it was not lost on me. The amount of history in major championships and, you know, the opportunity I had to obviously break the record but then to tie it as well is still something that I’m, you know, I’m really proud of.”

Herbert later described the conflicting emotions of finishing with a bogey after putting himself in position to set the all-time record.

“I’m absolutely disappointed and at the same time, so proud of today. Very, very proud to put my name on that list of guys that have shot 62 in a major championship.”

He added: “It’s a pretty good problem to have, to be disappointed you shot 62.”

Herbert also revealed that he was fully aware of the significance of the moment throughout the round.

“I’m a golf nerd so I know all the numbers, all the records, everything like that,” he said. “The opportunities I do get to play majors, then you get an opportunity to get off to a hot start on a golf course that’s a par 70… not that I wanted the thoughts to come into my head, but that was honestly when it came in.”

Lucas Herbert Leads The Open After Historic Performance at Royal Birkdale

Herbert’s second round began with three consecutive birdies before he added further gains at the fifth, seventh and ninth holes to go out in 28, matching the lowest front nine ever recorded in Open Championship history.

He continued the charge with birdies at the 11th, 12th and 16th to reach nine under for the day. A missed birdie chance at the par-five 17th and a bogey on the closing hole left him with a 62, but it was still enough to move into the tournament lead at eight under.

Reflecting on the closing stretch, Herbert said he believed he handled the pressure well.

“I thought I hit a really good putt, I felt like it just jagged left on me a little early,” he said of the missed par putt on the 18th. “The nerves were going, but I thought I handled them well. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

Herbert also shared a childhood memory that crossed his mind during the round, recalling watching Chad Campbell chase a 62 at the 2009 Masters with his father.

“I thought, if one kid gets woken up by their parents to watch me finish this round because that’s the record being broken, that would be so cool,” Herbert said. “I hope some kid is disappointed that I shot 62 and didn’t hole that putt on the last.”

The record-equalling round gave Herbert a two-shot lead when he finished before Burns’ later charge reduced the advantage to three shots entering the weekend. His 62 also marked the best major championship round of his career and placed him alongside Branden Grace, Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry and, later on Friday, Burns as the only players to record a 62 in a men’s major.