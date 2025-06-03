One Word Steadied Maja Stark on the Way to Her First Major

Sweden’s Maja Stark clinched her first major title at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills, finishing with a 7-under-par 281.

The 25-year-old maintained composure throughout the final round, shooting an even-par 72 and holding off World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Japan’s Rio Takeda, who both tied for second at 5 under.

MAJA STARK IS THE U.S. WOMEN'S OPEN CHAMP! 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/mBDHXg6eLn — U.S. Women's Open (@uswomensopen) June 1, 2025

The Power of “Pride”

Stark’s victory was anchored by a singular focus on the word “pride.” She emphasized the importance of sticking to her routines and swing thoughts, controlling what she could. This mental approach helped her navigate the pressures of leading a major championship.

Stark became only the third Swedish woman to win the U.S. Women’s Open, following in the footsteps of Liselotte Neumann and Annika Sörenstam. Her victory adds to Sweden’s rich golfing legacy and marks a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

The final round at Erin Hills presented numerous challenges, including difficult course conditions and pressure from top competitors. Stark’s ability to stay focused and composed, particularly during the back nine, was instrumental in securing her win.

“…the USGA just loves to make it hard for us and loves to put pins on little ridges, and they look scary,” Stark said. “You’ll see it’s into the grain to the hole, and then with the grain after the hole, so you know, just seeing that the whole week, I’m so tired of them.”

Steady Play All Weekend Long

Stark’s victory was built on more than just a strong finish. She played consistently excellent golf throughout the entire week. Opening with a 70 on Thursday, she followed it up with a 69 on Friday, taking advantage of relatively calm morning conditions.

Saturday proved to be pivotal, as she carded a blistering 70 in gusty winds while many contenders stumbled. That round launched her into a tie for the lead heading into Sunday, where her poise paid off.

Over four rounds, Stark ranked in the top five in fairways hit and greens in regulation. She avoided big mistakes–recording ten bogeys all week, and took advantage of scoring opportunities when they presented themselves.

From Qualifier to Champion

Remarkably, Stark wasn’t even a locked-in participant until late in the qualifying process. She earned her way into the tournament through sectional qualifying in late April–a grueling one-day, 36-hole test against other elite hopefuls. Her ability to stay sharp under pressure then proved to be a preview of what was to come.

According to Golf.com, “she’s ranked 112th in the LPGA this season in strokes gained: putting– and was 10th at the USWO. Work with coach Joe Hallett helped.”

In fact, Stark is the first sectional qualifier to win the U.S. Women’s Open since 2015. Her story adds a layer of underdog appeal to an already impressive feat.

Unshakable Support

Throughout the weekend, Stark leaned heavily on her caddie, Jeff Brighton, whose calming presence and strategic input proved invaluable. From helping with club selections on windy holes to offering motivation when nerves crept in, the bond between Stark and her looper was a subtle but vital factor in her win.

In a Golf.com article, “Stark said he kept her loose out there by keeping her focused on his jokes instead of how she’s feeling out on the course.”

Fellow Swedish golfers, including Linn Grant and Ingrid Lindblad, waited eagerly nearby for Stark to sink the final putt on the 18th green. Clutching a bottle of champagne, they were ready to celebrate the moment their friend became a major champion.

The instant the ball dropped into the hole, they rushed onto the green, dousing Stark in a jubilant mix of champagne and water. The celebration was heartfelt and spontaneous, a testament to the strong bonds and camaraderie among the Swedish contingent on tour.

“I mean, it feels so surreal,” Stark said. “My confidence was so low and just last week I had a friend tell me, you need to be confident and you need to trust yourself. That’s what I tried to do, to make myself and everyone on my team proud.”