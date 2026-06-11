$13 Million Golfer & 2 Others Abruptly Withdraw Before First Round at RBC Canadian Open

The field at the RBC Canadian Open keeps on thinning. Mark Hubbard, a golfer with $13 million in career earnings, decided to exit the field prior to his tee off in the first round at TPC Toronto.

“Ben Kohles replaces Hubbard in the 1:21 p.m. tee time off No. 10 with Joel Dahmen and Johnny Keefer,” PGA Tour wrote.

He was not alone. Prior to his exit, two others dropped out June 11 morning. Jeffrey Kang and Paul Waring decided to withdraw from the field.

Waring stated illness as his reason for the decision but Kang and Hubbard did not provide one.

“Jeremy Paul replaces Kang in the 2:16 p.m. tee time off No. 10 with Christo Lamprecht and Sean O’Hair,” PGA Tour added.

Mark Hubbard’s Strong 2026 Campaign Interrupted

Hubbard leaves the Canadian Open during a highly competitive season. He nearly claimed his first PGA Tour victory in May.

Hubbard grabbed second place at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. It was his best finish this year.

He shot 17-under par and earned $436,000 for his efforts. A final-round bogey cost him a chance at a playoff.

He quickly rebounded to tie for 31st at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. A strong showing was expected from him in Toronto.

Mark Hubbard Still Chasing That Elusive First Victory

The 37-year-old golfer continues to hunt for a win. His professional resume includes multiple agonizingly close calls.

Hubbard secured a runner-up finish at the 2019 Houston Open. He finished just one stroke behind tournament winner Lanto Griffin.

He also tied for third at the 2025 Wyndham Championship.

Those results prove that he stands really close to his first trophy. Just a little more needs to be done. He maintains full PGA Tour status through consistent cut-making.

Shahith Theegala, Sam Burns Take the Early Lead

The first round of the 2026 RBC Canadian Open is currently underway at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario and the leaderboard is already tightly packed.

As the opening round progresses, Sahith Theegala and Sam Burns share the lead at 6-under par. Theegala carded an opening-round 64 to set the early clubhouse pace, while Burns is 6-under through 15 holes in his afternoon round.

Burns arrives fresh off an incredible showing at the Memorial Tournament. He stayed in contention until the final moments. However, he botched his approach shots on the closing holes. That late stumble pushed him down the final leaderboard.