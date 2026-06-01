Masters Ticket Lottery Opens for 2027: How to Enter Augusta National Raffle

The dream is once again alive for golf fans as the Masters ticket lottery for the 2027 tournament at Augusta National Golf Club has officially opened.

Long considered one of the toughest tickets to secure in all of sports, the Masters has maintained its exclusivity by holding a ticket lottery every year. It’s a yearly tradition for fans of all ages (as is the yearly rejection email after losing the lottery).

As always, the Masters is offering fans a chance to enter the raffle for the chance to purchase tickets on all seven days of the tournament week: practice rounds for Monday through Wednesday as well as tournament tickets for all four rounds, Thursday through Sunday.

How to Enter Masters Ticket Lottery for 2027 Tournament

The good news? Signing up is extremely easy. Fans — ahem, patrons — just go to Masters.com and register for the drawing.

The application window is open from June 1 through June 20. Presumably, the fortunate souls lucky enough for the chance to buy the tickets, will be notified shortly thereafter. Payments will then be due by late July.

There’s no information yet on pricing, but one of the reasons the lottery is so popular is that Masters tickets are historically affordable, all things considered. This past year, Monday and Tuesday tickets had face value of $125. Wednesday’s practice round tickets — including the Par 3 tournament — went for $150, while tournament day entry was $160.

Certainly not bad in this day and age, and that’s before you consider the famously affordable concession prices — although good luck making your way into the merchandise store without spending two or three times your ticket price.

Win Masters Ticket Lottery? How to Plan Augusta Trip

Of course, winning the chance to buy tickets is only half the battle. Unless you live within driving distance of Augusta National, you’ve gotta plan the trip of a lifetime with less than a year’s notice.

Augusta does technically have an airport with Delta and American Airlines service. The flight schedule does keep getting bigger, so that’s an option, but it might be easier to fly into Atlanta.

Staying in Augusta is easier said than done. It’s not a huge city by any means, and that’s especially true when the entire world convenes in the 200,000-person Georgia city in the second week of April. As My Golf Spy points out, a hotel room will cost you anywhere from $350 to $2,000 per night, and renting a house of some sort will cost an arm and a leg, too.

Patrons are probably better off looking at Aiken, S.C., Columbia, S.C., or Athens, Ga., according to My Golf Spy. One other option? Atlanta is about a 2-hour drive from Augusta, which might be the cleanest option for flight and hotel accomodations if you’re cool with waking up at 4 a.m.

As for what you can do once you actually get on grounds, everyone has their own opinions — including PGA Tour players themselves.

Those decisions are tough ones to make, but it’s certainly a good problem to have for those lucky enough to step foot on property.