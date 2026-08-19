Matt Fitzpatrick Guaranteed $6.5 Million Bonus Ahead of BMW Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick enters the 2026 BMW Championship with a significant financial cushion already secured. The PGA Tour star is guaranteed to finish no lower than fourth in the FedExCup standings, meaning he is assured of at least a $6.5 million bonus from the season-long competition.

Fitzpatrick currently sits second in the FedExCup standings with 3,329 points, well behind Scottie Scheffler but ahead of the two players who can still challenge him for the No. 2 position. Cameron Young and Si Woo Kim are the only remaining players with a mathematical chance to move ahead of Fitzpatrick and claim the $13 million bonus awarded to the runner-up.

The BMW Championship begins at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis with 50 players remaining in the FedExCup Playoffs. Scheffler enters as the defending champion and the overwhelming favorite after his eight-shot victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, while Fitzpatrick will look to strengthen his position before the final week at East Lake.

Matt Fitzpatrick Guaranteed $6.5 Million FedExCup Bonus

While Matt Fitzpatrick can't catch Scottie Scheffler in the FedExCup standings at the BMW Championship, he only has two challengers for the No. 2 spot and its $13M bonus: Cam Young and Si Woo Kim. Fitzpatrick is guaranteed no lower than 4th in the FedExCup and a $6.5M bonus. https://t.co/6GXERA9YeQ pic.twitter.com/wUGHEdCmC4 — David Rumsey (@_DavidRumsey) August 19, 2026

Fitzpatrick has already secured a minimum fourth-place finish in the FedExCup standings, guaranteeing him a $6.5 million bonus regardless of what happens at Bellerive.

However, the 30-year-old still has a much larger financial prize within reach. Finishing second in the final standings would bring a $13 million bonus, leaving $6.5 million between his guaranteed minimum and the runner-up prize.

Cameron Young enters the BMW Championship third with 3,161 points, while Si Woo Kim is also within striking distance. That makes the battle for second one of the key storylines at Bellerive.

Fitzpatrick has enjoyed the strongest season of his career in 2026. He has three PGA Tour victories, including the Valspar Championship, RBC Heritage, and Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

His victory at the RBC Heritage was particularly notable because he defeated Scheffler in a playoff. Fitzpatrick then followed it with another victory at the Zurich Classic.

He also finished tied for 12th at last week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. Through 19 starts this season, Fitzpatrick has recorded 11 top-25 finishes and only one missed cut.

His consistency has helped him remain firmly positioned near the top of the FedExCup standings heading into the final two playoff events.

Cameron Young and Si Woo Kim Chase Matt Fitzpatrick

While Scheffler has built an enormous lead at the top of the standings, Fitzpatrick’s position behind him is not completely secure.

Young has 3,161 points, only 168 behind Fitzpatrick. The American has also produced a strong 2026 campaign, winning the Players Championship and the Cadillac Championship while reaching a career-high No. 3 in the world rankings.

Young also finished tied for third at the Masters and runner-up at the Open Championship, giving him several high-profile results this season.

Si Woo Kim is another player capable of challenging Fitzpatrick for second. He finished runner-up to Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting 68 in the final round to finish at 9-under par.

That result moved Kim into contention for the FedExCup bonus battle and gave him momentum heading into St. Louis.

The BMW Championship will also determine which 30 players advance to the Tour Championship at East Lake. Fitzpatrick has already secured his place in the season finale, but his position after Bellerive will determine the size of his FedExCup bonus.

Bellerive presents a different challenge from TPC Southwind. The par-70 course measures 7,448 yards and is expected to reward players who can combine power with strong approach play.

Fitzpatrick may not have the same driving distance as some of his rivals, but his approach play has been a major strength. Golf Digest’s Joe Idone noted that Fitzpatrick “leads the field in strokes gained/approach.”

With $13 million still available for second place and Young and Kim applying pressure, Fitzpatrick has plenty at stake despite already guaranteeing himself at least $6.5 million.