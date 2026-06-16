Matt Fitzpatrick Fires Back at Former Masters Winner Over Shinnecock Hills Comments

The 2026 U.S. Open is set to return to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club for the first time since 2018, and memories of the course’s controversial setup from eight years ago have resurfaced ahead of championship week.

One of the loudest criticisms during the 2018 tournament came from former Masters champion Zach Johnson, who famously said tournament organizers had “lost the golf course” as firm conditions and fast greens made scoring difficult. Several players struggled throughout the week, and Phil Mickelson’s decision to hit a moving ball on the 13th green became one of the defining moments of that championship.

As players prepare for another U.S. Open test at the historic Long Island venue, former champion Matt Fitzpatrick has made it clear that he disagrees with the criticism directed at Shinnecock Hills. The Englishman, who captured the 2022 U.S. Open title and enters this week’s championship in strong form, said he never believed the course crossed the line.

Matt Fitzpatrick Defends Shinnecock Hills After Zach Johnson Criticism

Speaking ahead of the championship, Fitzpatrick addressed the debate surrounding the 2018 setup and rejected suggestions that the course became unplayable.

“There was a big meltdown here last time [people saying]: ‘They’ve lost the golf course,’ but I don’t think they lost the golf course at all,” Fitzpatrick said.

The world No. 4 believes Shinnecock’s challenge comes from rewarding preparation, patience, and course management rather than simply producing low scores.

“I think the biggest thing for me is that I like — I don’t particularly like playing birdie-fests,” Fitzpatrick said.

“To me, I feel like it’s more of a test of controlling your ball if it is windy, if it is firm.”

Fitzpatrick pointed to the course’s greens as its greatest defense while emphasizing that players can still recover from mistakes if they position the ball correctly.

“I do believe, aside from maybe 10 and 11, if you miss the greens in the right spots and do your homework, that you have opportunities to get up-and-down still,” he said.

“I feel like that is a patience thing. That is a skill in course managing, in hitting good shots that are on the green in those tough times.”

The 31-year-old also noted that current conditions are softer than what players experienced during the 2018 championship.

“Today the greens are really soft, much softer than I thought,” Fitzpatrick said. “If I compare it to 2018, I remember it was actually quite firm in the practice rounds.”

Matt Fitzpatrick Embraces US Open Challenge at Shinnecock Hills

Fitzpatrick arrives at Shinnecock Hills as one of the hottest players on the PGA Tour.

The Englishman has won three times during the 2026 season and added runner-up finishes at The Players Championship and last week’s RBC Canadian Open.

His recent success has been fueled by improved iron play, which he believes has created more scoring opportunities.

“My iron swing is very different to what it was in the past, and that’s been the biggest change,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think looking at the stats this season, it’s a case of hitting the ball closer.”

Despite his strong form, Fitzpatrick welcomes the demanding conditions traditionally associated with the U.S. Open.

“You’ve got to be able to have a lot of shots in your armory, really,” he said. “It allows for shot making. I think that’s what makes it a great test overall.”

Wind is expected to play a major role throughout the week at Shinnecock Hills, a challenge that Fitzpatrick views as part of what makes the championship unique.

“I think that for me — this golf course, I think when it is really tough like that, I enjoy that challenge because you have to do your homework, and you have to hit good shots,” he said.

“And that’s what I think any good golf tournament should require.”

As the USGA prepares to stage another U.S. Open at one of golf’s most historic venues, Fitzpatrick’s comments highlight a different perspective from the criticism heard in 2018. For the former champion, difficult conditions are not a problem—they are exactly what the national championship should demand.