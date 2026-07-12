Matt Fitzpatrick & Wife Katherine Announced Personal News Amid PGA Tour Surge

Matt Fitzpatrick is firmly in the conversation for the Champion Golfer of the Year. He won three events this year.

The 31-year-old Englishman captured the Valspar Championship, the Zurich Classic and the RBC Heritage. Now he is chasing his fourth victory, sharing the lead at the Genesis Scottish Open heading into the final round.

He sits at 12-under par alongside Robert MacIntyre and Min Woo Lee.

Away from the course, he and his wife, Katherine Gaal, expect a major addition to their family this year.

The couple announced that they are expecting their first baby on Instagram in April.

“We can’t wait to meet our baby. Thank you @maya_schauffele for capturing the moment,” Katherine wrote.

During the RBC Heritage, Katherine revealed that she was 24 weeks pregnant. Baby Fitzpatrick is expected to arrive in September.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s Wife Katherine & Maya Schauffele Are Good Friends

The couple shares a close relationship with fellow golfer Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya. Katherine spoke about her friendship in a sitting with Town & Country back in April.

“She’s a good friend of mine,” Katherine said. “Matt and Xander play on the same New York TGL team, and we live in the same area. So I’ve just known Maya since being out here on the tour and just love her. She’s a very talented photographer; we loved the pics she did for us.”

Katherine also discussed the unique dynamics of golf wives. She appreciates the tight-knit community they have built.

“We’re very lucky; it’s a nice community,” Katherine explained. “Everyone’s very understanding of what each other [are] going through. Golf is a very singular sport. It’s very individual. Everyone’s kind of experienced the highs and lows of golf and is there for each other.”

Fitzpatrick also emphasized the importance of his family. He spoke after winning the Valspar Championship in March.

“I’ve not seen Katherine for three weeks, so I’m so excited to get back and see her,” he said. “My parents are coming out in a week or so as well. It’s just such special people in my life and so excited to share this with them.”

Matt Fitzpatrick and Katherine Have Been Together for 4 Years

The couple met shortly after Fitzpatrick won the 2022 U.S. Open.

Katherine holds a double major from Penn State University. She previously worked as a tennis professional in New Jersey.

They made their relationship public in January 2023. They tied the knot on Oct. 18, 2024. The wedding took place near her childhood home in New Jersey.

“Matt proposed in the garden of the home I grew up in,” Katherine told Wezoree. “He had a beautiful flower arch made on the arbor in my yard, and all my friends were there to witness the moment.”

She also reflected on their beautiful wedding day.

“It turned out to be so special, and I will cherish both the planning process and the actual day forever,” Katherine said. “I never fully realized how incredible it would be to have all the people we love in one place, celebrating our love on the best day of our lives.”