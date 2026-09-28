Matt Fitzpatrick’s Wife Katherine Shares Sweet New Baby Moment After Big Win

Matt Fitzpatrick had two reasons to celebrate after cruising to victory at the FedEx Open de France: another trophy in a remarkable 2026 season and a FaceTime call home to his wife, Katherine Fitzpatrick, and their newborn son, Jack.

Katherine shared a screenshot on her Instagram story from the family’s FaceTime conversation after Fitzpatrick completed his three-shot victory at Le Golf National on September 27. The image was captioned, “First win as dad.”

The couple welcomed their son earlier this month.

Fitzpatrick Wins Open de France for 4th Victory of 2026

Fitzpatrick entered Sunday’s final round with a commanding five-shot advantage after rounds of 65, 64 and 65 left him at 19-under through 54 holes. His third-round total of 194 matched the tournament record set by Seve Ballesteros in 1985.

The Englishman did not have quite the same fireworks during the final round, but he didn’t need them. Fitzpatrick opened with 12 consecutive pars as his lead briefly narrowed, before finally making his first birdie of the day at No. 13.

Another birdie at the 15th helped give him breathing room down the stretch. Despite a bogey on the final hole, Fitzpatrick signed for a 1-under 70 and finished at 20-under for the tournament, three shots ahead of Spain’s Angel Hidalgo.

It marked Fitzpatrick’s fourth worldwide victory of 2026. He previously won the Valspar Championship before defeating Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the RBC Heritage. One week later, Fitzpatrick teamed with younger brother Alex Fitzpatrick to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The Open de France victory also gave Fitzpatrick his 11th European/DP World Tour title and continued a huge bounce-back season for the 2022 U.S. Open champion.

“Obviously delighted to get it over the line, it was definitely a battle today,” Fitzpatrick said. “Didn’t have my best stuff for the first 12 holes, and then managed to find some of my best stuff.

“Obviously a lot of patience, golf’s a game of multiple skills and I used them all in the end this week. I felt like the first 12 was a battle, I didn’t have my best stuff and a different wind direction threw me off a little bit today.

“[It] just felt like coming down the stretch there to hit the shots that I did and make the putts that I did was just special.”

Fitzpatrick revealed after winning that he had just spoken with Katherine and described earning his first victory as a dad as “really cool.” He added that he couldn’t wait to return home to see his wife and son.

Katherine Fitzpatrick Announced Her Pregnancy in March

Matt and Katherine announced that they were expecting their first child on March 31, 2026, just days after Fitzpatrick’s victory at the Valspar Championship.

Katherine shared black-and-white photos showing off her baby bump alongside her husband. “We can’t wait to meet our baby,” she wrote in the announcement. The photographs were taken by Maya Schauffele, the wife of PGA Tour star Xander Schauffele.

Katherine later explained that she and Maya had become friends through life on the PGA Tour. Matt and Xander both play for New York Golf Club in TGL, and the two couples live in the same area. Katherine told Town & Country that she “loved” the photos Maya took for their pregnancy announcement.

By the RBC Heritage in April, Katherine revealed on Instagram that she was 24 weeks pregnant. She was also at Harbour Town when Fitzpatrick defeated Scheffler in a playoff, and the couple shared an emotional embrace on the green following his victory.

Who Is Matt Fitzpatrick’s Wife Katherine?

Katherine, formerly Katherine Gaal, is originally from New Jersey and attended Penn State, where she studied finance and broadcast journalism. Before becoming a familiar face to golf fans, she competed in the Miss New Jersey USA pageant and finished as the first runner-up in 2013.

She later worked in marketing, including as a regional marketing manager for software company Commvault.

Matt and Katherine publicly revealed their relationship on Instagram in January 2023. They became engaged in September of that year before getting married on October 18, 2024, in New Jersey. Their wedding celebration was held at Bay Head Yacht Club.

Katherine has since become a regular presence around Fitzpatrick’s career. She caddied for him during the Masters Par 3 Contest in 2023 and has attended some of his biggest victories.

She has also shared behind-the-scenes details about supporting her husband, including a tradition of decorating his golf balls with personalized messages and designs before tournaments.