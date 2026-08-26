PGA Tour Pro Abruptly Suspended From All Competition for Six Months

Matt Gogel has been a familiar name on the PGA Tour Champions since becoming eligible for the senior circuit. The former PGA Tour winner joined the Champions Tour after turning 50 in 2021 and has remained active while building a second chapter of his professional career.

The 55-year-old has had a notable 2026 season, competing in 18 Champions Tour events and earning more than $760,000 in prize money. His recent form also included a runner-up finish at the ISPS Handa Senior Open, one of the major championships on the senior circuit.

Gogel entered the current stage of the season 20th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. His position reflected a consistent campaign on the Champions Tour, where he was still competing regularly and contending for strong finishes.

Against that season-long backdrop, Gogel’s status on the senior circuit has now changed.

Matt Gogel Suspended for Six Months Over Golf Wagers

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that Matt Gogel has been suspended from PGA Tour-sanctioned competition for six months after violating the Tour’s Integrity Program by placing bets on PGA Tour competition. The suspension began Aug. 23, 2026, and runs through February 22, 2027.

The Tour clarified that Gogel did not bet on tournaments in which he was a participant. It also said he cooperated fully throughout the disciplinary process.

Gogel said in his own statement that he “unknowingly violated the PGA TOUR policy” in 2024 and 2025 by placing small recreational wagers on golf.

He stressed that the wagers did not involve regular PGA Tour events, PGA Tour Champions events or any tournament in which he participated.

“I would never knowingly violate the integrity of the game of golf,” Gogel said. “I made an honest mistake and I look forward to playing in 2027 on the PGA TOUR Champions.”

The PGA Tour’s Integrity Program prohibits covered individuals from betting on professional golf events. The policy applies to wagering on the outcome or any other aspect of a professional golf competition.

Penalties can range from mandatory education and fines to suspension or a lifetime ban.

The Tour did not identify the specific competitions or outcomes involved in Gogel’s wagers.

With the suspension beginning immediately after the Rogers Charity Classic, Gogel will miss the remainder of the 2026 Champions Tour season and the opening portion of the 2027 campaign.

The development comes after a season in which Gogel had continued to produce strong results on the senior circuit.

Matt Gogel’s Strong 2026 Season and PGA Tour Career

Matt Gogel’s 2026 campaign included a T-2 finish at the ISPS Handa Senior Open last month.

Gogel has earned more than $760,000 in prize money across 18 Champions Tour starts this season and sits 20th in the Charles Schwab Cup points race.

The veteran has not yet won on the Champions Tour, but he has earned $2.68 million on the circuit since turning 50 in 2021.

His senior career followed a seven-year PGA Tour run that began in 2000.

Gogel won once on the PGA Tour, capturing the 2002 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. He earned more than $4.5 million during his PGA Tour career before retiring in 2007 because of injuries.

His suspension now pauses his Champions Tour career after one of his more productive seasons.

According to the PGA Tour, he will be eligible to return to PGA Tour Champions competition after February 22, 2027.

Gogel has said he plans to return in 2027. His statement also emphasized that he did not knowingly seek to compromise the integrity of professional golf and described the wagers as an honest mistake.