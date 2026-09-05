PGA Tour Standout Sidelined for Months After Suffering Broken Elbow

Matti Schmid’s promising year has come to an abrupt end after the PGA Tour pro revealed that he suffered a broken elbow in a recent fall.

The 28-year-old German announced the injury on Instagram, confirming that he will step away from competitive golf.

“I wanted to share some unfortunate news,” Schmid said. “I recently had a fall and broke my elbow.

“Because of this, I’ll be stepping back from golf for a few months to focus on a full recovery, and I’ve had to withdraw from my upcoming tournaments.”

Schmid’s Injury Comes After Impressive Season

Schmid entered the FedEx Cup Playoffs inside the top 60 of the season-long standings, earning his place in the field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

He finished tied for 47th at the tournament, which brought his playoff run to an end. While Schmid was unable to advance further, reaching the postseason represented another significant step for a player who has become an increasingly consistent presence on the PGA Tour.

Schmid recorded four top-10 finishes during the season, but none was bigger than his performance at the PGA Championship in May.

The German put himself in contention for his first major championship and entered the final round only two shots behind the lead. He was ultimately unable to complete the victory, but a tie for fourth represented the best major championship result of his career.

He had recorded five top-10 finishes the previous season, but putting himself in contention deep into the weekend of a major represented a different level of achievement.

Schmid also represented Germany at the 2024 Paris Olympics, competing in the men’s individual event at Le Golf National. He finished tied for 26th at 5-under par, closing his Olympic debut with a 4-under 67 in the final round.

Schmid Faces Months Away From Competitive Golf

An elbow injury can present an obvious obstacle for a professional golfer given how heavily the joint is involved throughout the swing. Schmid’s decision to take several months away gives him an opportunity to focus entirely on his rehabilitation before attempting a competitive comeback.

The former University of Louisville standout turned professional in 2021 after an accomplished amateur career that included back-to-back European Amateur Championship victories. He initially competed primarily in Europe before establishing himself in the United States.

“It’s tough being sidelined, but I’m staying positive and focused on coming back stronger,” Schmid said. “I’m incredibly thankful to have such amazing people around me, taking care of me, and supporting me through this.”

J.J. Spaun Also Dealing With Injury Setback

Schmid is not the only prominent PGA Tour player whose season has been disrupted by injury.

J.J. Spaun was forced to withdraw from the Tour Championship after playing only six holes because of a shoulder issue. The injury surfaced at an especially unfortunate time for Spaun, who had qualified for the season-ending event at East Lake.

“I woke up Tuesday morning with like a little sharp pain in my right shoulder blade,” Spaun said, according to the PGA Tour’s Paul Hodowanic. “It’s happened to me before, but it’s never persisted this long.”

Spaun had previously dealt with a similar problem at The Open, making the latest flare-up something he will have to evaluate before returning to full competition.

The injury also preceded Spaun missing out on a place on the United States Presidents Cup roster, with captain Brandt Snedeker leaving the 2025 U.S. Open champion off his 12-player team.