Max Homa Dealt Concerning Career News During FedEx Cup Playoffs

The PGA Tour playoffs are underway, and the race to be in the top-50 is on.

The St. Jude Championship will cut down the playoffs from the top-70 to the top-50. So, Sunday’s final round is key for several golfers, including fan-favorite Max Homa.

Homa entered the week in 52nd place, so he needed to be in contention to get into the top-50. Yet, entering Sunday’s final round, Homa is tied for 38th and has some work to do.

With Homa currently tied for 38th, the FedEx Cup Standings have Homa projected to finish 55th in the rankings, which would mean the fan favorite wouldn’t qualify to play in next week’s BMW Championship.

Yet, anything can happen on Sunday at the St. Jude Championship, but for now, Homa is facing a grim outlook as his season could be over.

How Can Max Homa Advance to BMW Championship?

Entering the week, Homa had a simple task to advance to next week.

According to the PGA Tour, Homa’s minimum finish to reach the top 50 is a two-way tie at T25. If Homa can get into the top 25, he will help his season continue, but when he teed off on Sunday, he was in 38th place, so he will need to go low on Sunday.

Sunday is also critical for Homa next season, as getting into the top-50 would help him get into signature events.

“Back in the Playoffs after a poor 2025, Homa has one of the more attainable paths to the BMW with only two players to pass. Still, that requires at least a two-way tie for 25th. The good news is that Homa has achieved that result in three of his last six starts, including a runner-up finish at the John Deere Classic,” the PGA Tour article read. “Homa isn’t back to his peak form from a few years ago, but he’s in a much better place than he has been recently. Yet, given the up-and-down nature of his recent seasons, securing top-50 status and Signature Event starts would be a massive help.”

If Homa can sneak into the top-50, not only will he get another payday next week, but he will be involved in every signature event next season.

Homa Felt Good After John Deere Classic

Homa hasn’t won on the PGA Tour since 2023, but he nearly won at The John Deere Classic.

The fan-favorite finished second, one shot back of Chris Gotterup, and he felt like that event helped him get into form.

“It’s great. This crowd is just incredible. They’re so kind to me, and it’s so fun. I love the golf course. I never really had played well at a place where you got to go deep to win or to contend. Maybe this is the one spot I could figure that out at,” Homa said. “I usually avoid places where the scores are 20-under, but it suits my game really nicely. I feel like I’ve done a good job with reading the greens here, too, which is a bonus.”

Homa has been on the PGA Tour since 2014.