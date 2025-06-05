‘Tired’ Max Homa Misses U.S. Open, Turns Focus to RBC Canadian Open

Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner and former top-10 player, faced a significant setback this week, failing to qualify for the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Despite a valiant effort during the 36-hole final qualifying round in Columbus, Ohio, Homa’s journey ended in disappointment after a five-man playoff.

A Grueling Solo Effort

In an unusual move for a player of his caliber, Homa chose to carry his own bag throughout the 36-hole qualifier at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club. This decision came after parting ways with his longtime caddie, Joe Greiner, in April, and a brief stint with Bill Harke, which ended shortly before the qualifier.

“I’d much rather talk about the golf instead of all the questions about the caddie,” Homa said. “I’m good. Just hoofed it 36.”

The physical toll of hooving it 36 in near 90-degree heat was evident. Homa’s fatigue culminated in a critical three-putt on the final hole of regulation, pushing him into a playoff. In the ensuing playoff, a four-putt on the second hole dashed his hopes of securing a spot in the U.S. Open field.

“It’s going to probably be heartbreaking, but it’s alright,” Homa said. “I haven’t carried my bag 36 holes in a while, so I’m a little tired.”

A Season of Struggles

Homa’s recent performance has been a stark contrast to his earlier successes. After a promising tie for third at the 2024 Masters, his form has declined, with missed cuts and lower-tier finishes becoming more frequent. His recent results include a tie for 60th at the PGA Championship and a tie for 51st at the Memorial Tournament.

These struggles have seen Homa’s Official World Golf Ranking drop to 90th, leaving him outside the top 60 automatic qualifiers for the U.S. Open. His last chance to qualify now hinges on winning the upcoming RBC Canadian Open.

Despite the disappointment, Homa remains reflective and hopeful. He acknowledged the challenges of carrying his own bag but also saw it as a potential mental reset.

“I might need to walk by myself more. Maybe I just looked at it as a nice, peaceful walk,” Homa said. “Probably got to battle some demons and have no one to lean on. Maybe that helps a little bit. There’s no one…everything is me.”

As he prepares for the RBC Canadian Open, Homa’s resilience and determination will be tested. A victory would not only secure his place in the U.S. Open, but also mark a significant turnaround in a challenging season.

And as far as a new caddie? Homa has enlisted Lance Bennett–Tiger Woods’ former caddie–for the RBC Canadian Open. Bennett, who previously worked with Woods during the 2024 season and has caddied for players like Matt Kuchar and Sungjae Im, brings over two decades of experience to Homa’s bag.

Who’s Competing at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open, held from June 4–8 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, features a diverse field of 156 players. Leading the lineup is world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, a two-time Canadian Open champion aiming for his third title. Joining him are notable names such as Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, and defending champion Robert MacIntyre.

Canadian favorites Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, and Nick Taylor add local interest, while emerging talents like Luke Clanton make their professional debuts. The tournament offers a $9.8 million purse and 500 FedExCup points, serving as a crucial warm-up ahead of the U.S. Open at Oakmont.