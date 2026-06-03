Max Homa Announces Career News Before Next Weeks’s RBC Canadian Open

Max Homa faces a pivotal moment this summer. The six-time PGA Tour winner continues struggling to find his rhythm. His form vanished over the past year.

He missed four cuts in 13 events during the 2026 season, which included the PGA Championship last month.

This failure prompted a massive personnel change. Homa parted ways with caddie Lance Bennett. He hired his friend, Peter Pappageorge, who was the best man at his wedding, to take over the bag.

After the change, Homa posted a score of 5-under, tying for the 22nd spot at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Homa changed swing coaches last year. He also switched his equipment to COBRA clubs. The results remain frustratingly inconsistent. His approach play shows significant weaknesses.

Homa still struggles on the grass. However, the story is not the same off the course.

The 35-year-old announced a major career move ahead of the RBC Canadian Open. He signed a brand ambassador deal with Every Man Jack.

The company produces male grooming and hygiene products. They launched a new marketing campaign called Relentless this week. The campaign targets everyday men who need dependable hygiene routines. Homa anchors this new nationwide promotion.

“Relentless isn’t just a word. It’s a way of showing up. Tomorrow, meet the man who lives it,” the company posted.

Why The Brand Chose Max Homa?

Brands love his authentic personality. He connects easily with average sports fans. This relatable charm creates lucrative business opportunities.

“When we heard about Max’s ‘Relentless’ tattoo, we felt an immediate connection,” Every Man Jack VP of Marketing Kim Dao told DesignRush.

“For a guy like Max, who brings that same work ethic to everything he does, the fact that our products are made with naturally-derived ingredients matters just as much as performance,” Dao shared.

Why This Deal Makes Sense for Max Homa?

Homa chose to partner with the brand because he found both the Californian and Dad genes in its DNA.

“With Every Man Jack, it’s awesome because, I mean, just the name is perfect,” he said to Dan Evans of SI. “I think we, as golfers or people who play a sport or are on TV, sometimes people forget that we are humans and doing the exact same junk you guys are.”

“Their California roots are nice for me, being a California guy. Having kids now is cool because I’m just way more aware of what they are putting on and in their bodies, and that makes me want to be much more aware of what I am putting on or in my body.”