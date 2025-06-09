Fairway Failures Haunt McIlroy Just Days Before U.S. Open Showdown

Rory McIlroy’s recent struggles off the tee have stirred a growing concern as the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont looms.

After his regular driver was deemed non-conforming by USGA officials during the PGA Championship, McIlroy switched to a new 44‑inch TaylorMade club–a move that has yet to restore his trademark precision.

Rory McIlroy admits he's been struggling to stay motivated after winning The Masters and achieving the career grand slam, "Grinding on the range for 3 or 4 hours everyday is maybe a little tougher than it used to be." pic.twitter.com/MMRkJIAoUK — Chris McKee (@mrmckee) June 5, 2025

RBC Canadian Open Disaster

At the RBC Canadian Open, McIlroy missed the cut for the first time since The Open in July 2024. He famously carded a quadruple‑bogey “snowman” on the fifth hole and finished second round with an 8‑over‑par 78.

His driving accuracy suffered, hitting just 13 of 28 fairways (46.4%), a reminder of how much he relies on tee‑shot precision

Following the round, McIlroy admitted: “If I’m going to miss fairways, I’d rather have the ball speed and miss the fairway than not.” He and caddie Harry Diamond planned intensive testing over the weekend—a last‑minute sprint to reestablish control before Oakmont.

“I was saying to Harry [Diamond, his caddie] going down the last: ‘this is the second time this year I’ve tried the new version, and it hasn’t quite worked out for me’. So I’d say I’ll be testing quite a few drivers over the weekend.”

Accuracy or Bust

Oakmont Country Club, notorious for narrow fairways, penal rough, tight greens, and punishing bunkers, demands absolute driving precision. In past U.S. Opens there–such as Ángel Cabrera’s five‑over win (2007) and Dustin Johnson’s four‑under (2016)–players have survived only with immaculate tee strikes.

McIlroy, a U.S. Open winner himself (2011), praised his mastering of fairways as “the missing piece.” Without consistency off the tee, his chances–even as a recent Masters champion—look precarious.

McIlroy’s current struggles stem from controversy over his previous driver failing conformity checks. The news leaked during the PGA Championship, prompting his public silence and fueling whispers that he lacked transparency.

He later said he was “a little pissed off” about being the only player named, while other top golfers faced similar scrutiny. The episode underscored sensitivity around equipment compliance, and that golf’s governing bodies are scrutinizing high-performance gear more than ever.

Mental Edge vs. Technical Doubts

Despite the off‑course angst, McIlroy has shown strong form elsewhere–clearly seen in his first‑ever Players Championship win and dramatic Masters playoff victory earlier this year. Yet golf isn’t just physical, it’s mental.

Now, questions loom over whether his current driver concerns will erode the mental confidence he needs under tournament pressure.

“It concerns me,” he said after Canada. “You don’t want to shoot high scores like that… if I get that part of the game clicking, then everything falls into place.”

Time is ticking. The U.S. Open begins June 12, and Oakmont guarantees no forgiveness for sloppy tee shots. McIlroy has the technical skill and track record, but he’s fighting for rhythm as much as yardage.

Analysts note he must commit to the driver setup that offers the best balance between distance and accuracy after a crash‑course weekend of testing. It may be less about raw power, more about reliability, and whether he can hit more fairways than not.

McIlroy heads into the U.S. Open with much more than Oakmont’s bunkers and tough greens on his radar–his driver situation may be the tournament’s X‑factor. If he can dial in consistency off the tee, he remains a favorite.

But if the mechanical issues persist, he risks falling victim to one of the most demanding major setups in golf. June 12‑15 will reveal whether McIlroy has regained control, or whether the driver issue threatens his contention.