Memorial Tournament Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday remains one of the most prestigious stops on the PGA Tour calendar, and that status is reflected in the event’s massive purse.

As one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, the Memorial Tournament features a $20 million purse, placing it among the richest regular-season tournaments in professional golf.

The winner at Muirfield Village Golf Club will take home $4 million, along with 700 FedExCup points and one of the most coveted trophies outside of the four major championships.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler entered this year’s tournament as the defending champion after capturing the title in 2025. Scheffler’s victory marked another highlight in his dominant stretch on the PGA Tour.

Memorial Tournament Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Memorial Tournament:

Place Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,200,000 3rd $1,400,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $840,000 6th $760,000 7th $700,000 8th $646,000 9th $600,000 10th $556,000 11th $514,000 12th $472,000 13th $430,000 14th $389,000 15th $369,000 16th $349,000 17th $329,000 18th $309,000 19th $289,000 20th $269,000 21st $250,000 22nd $233,000 23rd $216,000 24th $200,000 25th $184,000 26th $168,000 27th $161,000 28th $154,000 29th $147,000 30th $140,000 31st $133,000 32nd $126,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $56,000 49th $54,000 50th $52,000 51st $51,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $49,000 54th $48,000 55th $47,000 56th $46,000 57th $45,000 58th $44,000 59th $43,000 60th $42,000 61st $41,000 62nd $40,000

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour heads north of the border next week for the RBC Canadian Open (June 11-14), which will be played at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario. The event marks the first time the venue has hosted Canada’s national championship and serves as the final stop before the season’s third major.

Following the RBC Canadian Open, the golf world turns its attention to the U.S. Open (June 18-21) at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. As the third major championship of the season, the U.S. Open will bring together the game’s biggest stars for one of golf’s toughest tests.

The month concludes with another Signature Event, the Travelers Championship (June 25-28) at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Featuring a $20 million purse and one of the strongest fields of the year, the Travelers serves as a key stop in the FedExCup race as players begin turning their attention toward the summer stretch and the postseason.