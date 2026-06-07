Memorial Tournament Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday remains one of the most prestigious stops on the PGA Tour calendar, and that status is reflected in the event’s massive purse.
As one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, the Memorial Tournament features a $20 million purse, placing it among the richest regular-season tournaments in professional golf.
The winner at Muirfield Village Golf Club will take home $4 million, along with 700 FedExCup points and one of the most coveted trophies outside of the four major championships.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler entered this year’s tournament as the defending champion after capturing the title in 2025. Scheffler’s victory marked another highlight in his dominant stretch on the PGA Tour.
Memorial Tournament Purse Breakdown
Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Memorial Tournament:
|Place
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$2,200,000
|3rd
|$1,400,000
|4th
|$1,000,000
|5th
|$840,000
|6th
|$760,000
|7th
|$700,000
|8th
|$646,000
|9th
|$600,000
|10th
|$556,000
|11th
|$514,000
|12th
|$472,000
|13th
|$430,000
|14th
|$389,000
|15th
|$369,000
|16th
|$349,000
|17th
|$329,000
|18th
|$309,000
|19th
|$289,000
|20th
|$269,000
|21st
|$250,000
|22nd
|$233,000
|23rd
|$216,000
|24th
|$200,000
|25th
|$184,000
|26th
|$168,000
|27th
|$161,000
|28th
|$154,000
|29th
|$147,000
|30th
|$140,000
|31st
|$133,000
|32nd
|$126,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$94,000
|39th
|$90,000
|40th
|$86,000
|41st
|$82,000
|42nd
|$78,000
|43rd
|$74,000
|44th
|$70,000
|45th
|$66,000
|46th
|$62,000
|47th
|$58,000
|48th
|$56,000
|49th
|$54,000
|50th
|$52,000
|51st
|$51,000
|52nd
|$50,000
|53rd
|$49,000
|54th
|$48,000
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,000
|57th
|$45,000
|58th
|$44,000
|59th
|$43,000
|60th
|$42,000
|61st
|$41,000
|62nd
|$40,000
What’s Next on the PGA Tour?
The PGA Tour heads north of the border next week for the RBC Canadian Open (June 11-14), which will be played at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario. The event marks the first time the venue has hosted Canada’s national championship and serves as the final stop before the season’s third major.
Following the RBC Canadian Open, the golf world turns its attention to the U.S. Open (June 18-21) at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. As the third major championship of the season, the U.S. Open will bring together the game’s biggest stars for one of golf’s toughest tests.
The month concludes with another Signature Event, the Travelers Championship (June 25-28) at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Featuring a $20 million purse and one of the strongest fields of the year, the Travelers serves as a key stop in the FedExCup race as players begin turning their attention toward the summer stretch and the postseason.
Memorial Tournament Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make