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Memorial Tournament Purse: How Much Does the Winner Make

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Memorial Tournament
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The trophy is seen on the first tee during the third round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday remains one of the most prestigious stops on the PGA Tour calendar, and that status is reflected in the event’s massive purse.

As one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events, the Memorial Tournament features a $20 million purse, placing it among the richest regular-season tournaments in professional golf.

The winner at Muirfield Village Golf Club will take home $4 million, along with 700 FedExCup points and one of the most coveted trophies outside of the four major championships.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler entered this year’s tournament as the defending champion after capturing the title in 2025. Scheffler’s victory marked another highlight in his dominant stretch on the PGA Tour.

Memorial Tournament Purse Breakdown

Here is a look at the complete payouts for the 2026 Memorial Tournament:

Place Prize Money
1st $4,000,000
2nd $2,200,000
3rd $1,400,000
4th $1,000,000
5th $840,000
6th $760,000
7th $700,000
8th $646,000
9th $600,000
10th $556,000
11th $514,000
12th $472,000
13th $430,000
14th $389,000
15th $369,000
16th $349,000
17th $329,000
18th $309,000
19th $289,000
20th $269,000
21st $250,000
22nd $233,000
23rd $216,000
24th $200,000
25th $184,000
26th $168,000
27th $161,000
28th $154,000
29th $147,000
30th $140,000
31st $133,000
32nd $126,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $94,000
39th $90,000
40th $86,000
41st $82,000
42nd $78,000
43rd $74,000
44th $70,000
45th $66,000
46th $62,000
47th $58,000
48th $56,000
49th $54,000
50th $52,000
51st $51,000
52nd $50,000
53rd $49,000
54th $48,000
55th $47,000
56th $46,000
57th $45,000
58th $44,000
59th $43,000
60th $42,000
61st $41,000
62nd $40,000

What’s Next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour heads north of the border next week for the RBC Canadian Open (June 11-14), which will be played at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon, Ontario. The event marks the first time the venue has hosted Canada’s national championship and serves as the final stop before the season’s third major.

Following the RBC Canadian Open, the golf world turns its attention to the U.S. Open (June 18-21) at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. As the third major championship of the season, the U.S. Open will bring together the game’s biggest stars for one of golf’s toughest tests.

The month concludes with another Signature Event, the Travelers Championship (June 25-28) at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Featuring a $20 million purse and one of the strongest fields of the year, the Travelers serves as a key stop in the FedExCup race as players begin turning their attention toward the summer stretch and the postseason.

Alyssa Polczynski Alyssa Polczynski is a multimedia journalist covering Major League Baseball and golf for Heavy.com. She has experience as an editorial producer for MLB.com and contributed to the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). More about Alyssa Polczynski

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