Memorial Tournament Weather Delay Today: When Will PGA Tour Start Playing Again?

The Memorial Tournament has been halted during the third round on Saturday, June 6, as the PGA Tour is dealing with inclement weather. With weather looming in Ohio, the PGA Tour announced that play had been suspended at 11:16 a.m. Eastern.

The PGA Tour announced that play will resume at 1 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.

“The third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday will resume at 1 p.m.,” the PGA Tour noted in a June 6, message on X. “Remaining tee times are delayed 1 hour and 40 minutes.”

Golf Channel begins TV coverage at 12:30 p.m. Eastern today, while CBS picks up the tournament at 2:30 p.m.

“The third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday was suspended at 11:16 a.m. due to inclement weather,” the PGA Tour previously detailed in a June 6, post on X.

Earlier in the day, the PGA Tour revealed a weather forecast that was not too promising. Scattered thunderstorms were labeled as likely beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern with a 60% chance of rain.

“Clusters of thunderstorms are forecast to impact Dublin this morning and again late in the day,” the weather forecast released by the PGA Tour detailed on June 6.

“The first round of thunderstorms is forecast between 9 a.m.-noon with additional thunderstorm development expected after 5 p.m. Severe weather is possible this evening. Warm and humid conditions are forecast today with temperatures in the 80s and westerly winds gusting to 24 mph at times.”

Memorial Tournament Weather Delay: Play Will Resume on Saturday at 1 p.m. Eastern

The forecast showed a window where the weather at the Memorial Tournament could improve beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern. Things are looking slightly more optimistic when play is slated to resume.

The weather forecast drops the chances of rain to 30% predicting “scattered showers and breezy” conditions at 1 p.m. This number decreases to just 10% by 3 p.m., projecting mostly cloudy skies.

Prior to the Weather Delay, J.T. Poston Led the Memorial Tournament

Prior to play being halted, J.T. Poston held a one stroke lead on the field with a 9-under-par score. Ryan Gerard sits in second just one stroke back of the lead.

The two leaders are slated to start the third round at 1:40 p.m. Eastern, but this is pending play resuming amid unfortunate weather at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Poston credited a change to a Titleist ball as part of the reason for his success.

“It’s supposed to help me a little bit in the wind,” Poston noted, per ESPN. “So we felt like today was going to be a good test of that and it obviously performed really well. We had a couple shots that I felt like didn’t quite hit them perfect and it hung in there pretty well.

“… The ball got me there; the putter helped me get it in the hole.”

Justin Thomas on Memorial Tournament: ‘I Can’t Put Into Words How Hard That Was’

Whoever wins the Memorial Tournament will not only have to overcome weather delays, but an intense course. Justin Thomas shared a rare hug with Rory McIlroy following the pair’s second round.

Thomas found it challenging to remember a more difficult round of golf on the PGA Tour.

“I can’t put into words how hard that was,” Thomas noted on June 5, via ESPN. “That was the hardest round of golf that I can remember, major, nonmajor, it was just insane.”