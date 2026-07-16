Mercedes-Benz Marks the Return of the Claret Jug at The Open Championship

For over a decade, Mercedes-Benz has played a significant role in one of golf’s most iconic traditions. Since becoming a Patron of The Open back in 2011, the brand has combined luxury and heritage with the oldest major championship in golf.

This year’s Return of the Claret Jug ceremony demonstrated that partnership in memorable fashion. World No. 1 and Champion of the Year Scottie Scheffler arrived alongside golf’s oldest major trophy in a brand-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class ahead of the 154th Open Championship.

Return of the Claret Jug

The Return of the Claret Jug is one of the defining moments that kicks off The Open Championship each year. First presented in 1872, the Claret Jug has become one of the most recognizable trophies in golf. Each year the reigning Champion Golfer of the Year returns the trophy before the start of the championship. It sits, waiting to be presented to the next major championship winner. Mercedes-Benz has proudly presented this ceremony since becoming a Patron of The Open, adding its own unique touch of class to the historic occasion.

Last year, following his 2024 victory at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, Xander Schauffele returned the Claret Jug in a custom MANUFAKTUR Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The handcrafted vehicle featured unique details inspired by The Open. The special touches celebrated the championship’s history while showcasing Mercedes-Benz craftsmanship and attention to detail. It focused on highlighting the prestige shared by both the tournament and the brand.

This year, the spotlight turned to Scottie Scheffler. He arrived at Royal Birkdale with the Claret Jug in the latest Mercedes-Benz S-Class for the ceremonial handover that opened the 154th Open. The combination of golf’s top player, one of the world’s top sedans, and one of sport’s most historic trophies highlighted Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to excellence and tradition.

Mercedes-Benz at The Open

Mercedes-Benz’s relationship with golf goes beyond The Open. The company has supported the sport for more than 30 years in professional and amateur competitions. Alongside its longstanding partnership with The Open, Mercedes-Benz has also been a supporter of The Masters. Recently, they expanded to include sponsorship of the AIG Women’s Open. This addition continues the brand’s dedication to growing the game while celebrating excellence across every level of competition.

In 2024, Mercedes-Benz enhanced its fan experience by adding The Open App directly into compatible Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The feature allows drivers to stay up-to-date on tournaments while showing the brand’s advancement in automotive technology.

The company’s investment in golf also includes partnerships with the sport’s biggest names such as Swedish golfer Ludvig Åberg. He serves as a Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador. Together, they showcase precision, confidence, and a forward-thinking approach that both the brand and golf represent.

Through traditions like the Return of the Claret Jug and technological advancements, Mercedes-Benz continues to show why its partnership with golf remains important to the sport. As the 154th Open Championship gets underway, the arrival of Scottie Scheffler and the Claret Jug in the latest S-Class is a reminder that traditions become even more special with time.