Mexico’s VidantaWorld Emerges as Must-Visit Destination for PGA Tour & Golf Fans Alike

The upcoming VidantaWorld Mexico Open may resemble the opening of “Miami Vice” rather than a traditional PGA Tour golf tournament. Golfers will be transported by boat to their tee times on the scenic VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta property in what could become one of the more iconic PGA Tour traditions.

The tournament tees off on October 29, and sources tell Heavy Sports that several notable golfers are expected to be announced as part of the field in the coming weeks. As fate would have it, the PGA tournament will be coinciding with the Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico.

“We will have these amazing catrinas (symbol for Day of the Dead), huge catrinas in celebration for Day of Dead,” VidantaWorld’s Director of Golf Angel Gomez told Heavy Sports during an exclusive interview.

“A lot of the great traditions from the Mexican culture. They’re going to be pretty with a great look all (over) the property as well as the golf course in the tournament. We’re going to have that experience,” Gomez added.

“… We’re going to fill big catrinas as well on the golf course. … It is going to be amazing. It’s going to be pretty fun.”

Even beyond the upcoming PGA Tour event, VidantaWorld in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is emerging as a must-visit destination for golfers and non-golfers alike.

Heavy Sports received an up-close look at all the exciting things VidantaWorld is creating with golfers in mind.

VidantaWorld Boasts a Beautiful Waterfront Par-3 Course as Well as Vidanta Vallarta Where the PGA Tour Plays

The two things fans need to know is that the Mexico Open’s status on the PGA Tour continues to attract top golfers. Secondly, VidantaWorld is becoming a must-visit destination for golfers.

Imagine if your favorite golf resort and Disney World merged to create a must-visit destination. Enter VidantaWorld’s property located just outside Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

There are no shortage of golfing options on the property, starting with the Vidanta Vallarta, one of three golf courses located at VidantaWorld. This Greg Norman designed course will be where the PGA Tour’s finest will play come late October.

The property has several golf simulators on site that provide golfers with plenty of data about your game. These are much more sophisticated than the ones used by most indoor golf establishments.

Guests can also use the simulators to play some of the most famous courses from all over the world from the comfort of sunny Mexico.

Yet, the star of the show may be The Lakes Course, a 10-hole par-3 waterfront venue complete with views throughout the journey. The short walk between each hole resembles that of a fun scavenger hunt as golfers anticipate what comes next as you go through tree-lined tunnels at various points on the course.

Personally, this is the most fun par-3 course I have played.

The VidantaWorld Mexico Open Is Expected to Attract Stars

The selling point for the Mexico Open is the same for PGA golfers as what VidantaWorld can offer fans. Heading into October’s event, the tournament is expecting stars to be part of the field.

One of the selling points is that the golfers are able to stay at VidantaWorld with their families. With world-class five-star accommodations, golfers appear eager to play in the PGA Tour event while their families enjoy Mexico.

Fans Can Pair a Golf Trip to Mexico With Cirque du Soleil ‘LUDO’ Show & Brand New Amusement Park

While VidantaWorld provides the perfect locale for a buddies golf trip, there is also plenty of entertainment options for non-golfers to enjoy as well. Heavy Sports received a sneak peak at the new VidantaWorld amusement park that is launching in the spring of 2027.

Guests can take a scenic gondola ride from the resort to the amusement park. We took in the Cirque du Soleil show called “Ludo” which is held inside the new VidantaWorld amusement park.

From inventive food options to impressive acrobatic feats, attendees are treated to a night full of surprises with a unique story woven throughout the show in Cirque du Soleil’s signature style. It is an unforgettable night for guests interested in an evening with surprises around every corner.

VidantaWorld Resort Is a Golfer’s Paradise

From multiple resort pools overlooking the ocean, fine dining as well as casual food options and the addition of an amusement park, the Mexico Open is becoming an attractive tournament for PGA Tour golfers and fans alike.

It is hard to beat the swim-up bars where you can watch games, order food and drinks all while overlooking the ocean.

Guest suites include five-star amenities highlighted by a soaking pool and patio with water views. The only problem is you won’t want to leave.

“We will keep a place for you until you return for your next visit,” guests are told when the trip ultimately comes to an end.

Here’s hoping it comes sooner rather than later.