Does Michael Brennan Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Meet the Mysterious PGA Tour Golfer

Amid Michael Brennan’s solid recent play on the PGA Tour, there is plenty of interest in whether the golfer has a wife or girlfriend. There are no indications that Brennan is currently in a relationship.

If Brennan is dating someone, the golfer is keeping things private. Brennan’s Instagram page is absent of any indication of a love interest and instead focuses on golf and his various brand partnerships.

One of the major indicators of a golfer’s relationship status is the annual Masters Par-3 Tournament. Typically, golfers have their significant other serve as the caddie for the event.

Brennan did not have a girlfriend on his bag for the event.

For now, it does not appear that Brennan is in a relationship, at least not one the golfer has gone public with on the PGA Tour.

A Shirtless Michael Brennan Turned Heads on the PGA Tour

Brennan does not appear to have a girlfriend, but a viral moment in April certainly grabbed attention. The golfer took his shirt off during the Zurich Classic while attempting a shot near the water.

Unfortunately, the shot went into the water despite the golfer’s extreme effort, prompting a shirtless Brennan to go viral. The shot sparked a priceless response from the PGA Tour on TikTok.

“Michael Brennan needs to chill my girl is on this app,” the PGA Tour posted along with the April 23, video.

Brennan attempted to explain the failed shot and his rationale for going “tarps off” on the course.

“I was dropping it if I was just playing in a normal tournament, but Johnny (Keefer) had a birdie putt on the green,” Brennan explain in April, per PGATour.com.

“So I was, like, ‘Well, I guess we can try it.’ But, yeah, it was fun.”

While at Wake Forest, Michael Brennan Signed an NIL Deal With Tom Brady’s Clothing Brand

The 24-year-old golfer turned pro in 2024 after a standout college career at Wake Forest. Brennan has earned more than $2.4 million during his PGA Tour career.

The golfer’s mom, Shannon, earned a rules certification from the USGA and became a volunteer after retiring from her real estate career, per PGA Tour. One fun fact about Brennan: the golfer signed an NIL deal with Tom Brady’s clothing brand BRADY (now part of NOBULL) during his time at Wake Forest.

Michael Brennan Was Tied for the Lead Ahead of Final Round at Wyndham Championship

Heading into the final round of the Wyndham Championship, Brennan was tied with Beau Hossler for the lead. Brennan outlined his plan to bring home a trophy ahead of Sunday’s finale at the Wyndham Championship.

“I know where I need to be,” Brennan noted on August 8, per ESPN. “I know what I need to do.

“I know I’m going to be thinking about it. Just get myself to comeback to the golf I’m playing.”

Brennan’s lone victory on the PGA Tour came at the Bank of Utah Championship in October 2025. The golfer is poised to make the field for the PGA Tour FedExCup Playoffs, starting with the St. Jude Championship in Memphis.