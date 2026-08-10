Michael Brennan Gets Emotional as Mother Shannon Delivers Big News

Michael Brennan secured his second PGA Tour victory Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, ending the regular season with a strong final round at Sedgefield Country Club. The 24-year-old entered the week No. 105 in the FedEx Cup standings and needed a strong result to extend his season into the playoffs.

Brennan entered Sunday tied for the lead with Beau Hossler after a 63 in the third round. He then produced a 6-under 64, including five straight birdies on the front nine, to finish at 22-under and win by three shots over Hossler. The victory moved Brennan to No. 47 in the FedEx Cup standings and secured his place in the postseason.

The win also added another major opportunity to Brennan’s schedule. After a season that included several difficult Sundays, he now has another week of PGA Tour golf ahead of him, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship beginning Thursday in Memphis.

Shannon Brennan Reminds Michael Brennan About Masters Return

Michael Brennan’s mother, Shannon, delivered the biggest news after his Wyndham Championship victory, reminding him that the win also earned him a return trip to the Masters.

As Brennan’s parents rushed onto the 18th green to celebrate, Shannon hugged her son and told him, “We’re going to the Masters.”

Brennan initially appeared stunned before responding, “Oh my gosh, we’re going to the Masters!”

The moment came after Brennan had spent most of the week focused on securing a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. His victory moved him from No. 105 to No. 47 in the standings, ensuring his season would continue.

Brennan had already played in the 2026 Masters, finishing tied for 24th. He qualified for that tournament after reaching the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings following his first PGA Tour victory at the Bank of Utah Championship last fall.

Speaking to “GOLF.com” after the win, Brennan explained that the Masters had not been at the front of his mind during the week.

“I was so excited about the Masters because I had been thinking about the FedEx Cup Playoffs the whole week, like I knew that was coming,” Brennan said. “I swear.

I didn’t even think about the Masters until my mom told me behind 18 green. After playing this year, I was like I need to come back and play it again, so it’s nice to know that I am. But it was more probably the shock value of remembering that a win gets you in.”

Michael Brennan Extends Season With Wyndham Victory

Brennan’s victory came after a difficult stretch in which he had opportunities but could not close them out. He finished tied for 24th at the 3M Open after entering the final round in contention and then tied for 15th at the Rocket Classic after being one shot off the lead entering Sunday.

At the Wyndham Championship, Brennan avoided another difficult finish. He made five consecutive birdies starting on the fourth hole, with each putt coming from inside 8 feet.

He briefly gave one shot back on the 11th hole but recovered with a birdie on No. 13. Brennan then made pars on Nos. 15 and 17 before reaching the 18th green with a two-shot lead over Hossler.

He finished with a 13-foot birdie putt for a 22-under 258 total, matching the tournament record at Sedgefield.

Brennan’s final-round statistics reflected a strong all-around performance. He gained 2.259 strokes on approach, 1.992 strokes putting and 4.852 strokes overall. He hit 83.33% of his greens in regulation and made seven birdies against one bogey.

The win also secured Brennan’s place in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

“I don’t want to be done playing golf,” Brennan said. “Unfortunately, I’ve had a couple of tough Sundays. Outside of that, I had been playing really solid. This is my sixth week in a row. I’m perfectly happy running on fumes next week.”

After extending his season and securing another Masters appearance, Brennan now heads to Memphis with his PGA Tour momentum intact.