Michael Kim Makes Unbelievable PGA Tour History at 3M Open

Michael Kim delivered the round of his life on Friday at the 3M Open, firing a bogey-free 12-under 59 to become just the 16th player in PGA Tour history to shoot 59 or lower.

Kim entered the second round at TPC Twin Cities needing a big week after missing the cut in each of his last three starts. Instead, he produced one of the greatest rounds the PGA Tour has ever seen, carding 12 birdies, just 21 putts, and rolling in an astonishing 145 feet, 4 inches worth of made putts.

The historic round was capped off in dramatic fashion when Kim buried a 24-foot, 4-inch birdie putt on the par-5 18th. As the ball dropped into the cup, Kim raised both arms in celebration before unleashing a fist pump, knowing he had etched his name into PGA Tour history.

His 59 is the first sub-60 round on Tour this season and the first since Jake Knapp’s opening-round 59 at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. It also set a new course record at TPC Twin Cities and gave Kim the outright lead at 14-under through 36 holes.

Michael Kim Catches Fire at 3M Open

Kim’s round didn’t begin with fireworks. He opened with consecutive pars before catching fire on the third hole.

From there, he rattled off five straight birdies, making putts from 11 feet, 12 feet, 5 feet, 10 feet and 2 feet. After another birdie at the ninth, Kim turned in 6-under 29.

The back nine initially looked too quiet for history despite birdies at Nos. 10 and 12. Standing on the 15th tee, Kim still needed to birdie each of his final four holes to reach 59.

He did exactly that.

Kim poured in birdie putts of 11 feet on No. 15, nearly 14 feet on No. 16, over 17 feet on No. 17, and then saved his best for last, draining a 24-foot birdie putt on the 18th green to complete the magical round.

Of his 12 birdies, seven came on putts of at least 10 feet, highlighting just how remarkable his day with the flat stick truly was.

Michael Kim Joins Golf’s Most Exclusive Club

The 59 instantly placed Kim among one of the most exclusive groups in professional golf history. Only 16 rounds of 59 or better have ever been recorded on the PGA Tour, with Jim Furyk’s 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship still standing as the lowest score ever shot.

Kim’s performance also comes at a pivotal point in his season. Entering the week outside the top tier of the FedExCup standings after a difficult stretch, the historic round has completely changed the outlook of both his tournament and playoff hopes.

Shortly after his round, Kim celebrated the achievement on social media while promising fans a deeper look into how it all unfolded.

59!!!!!! Let’s goooooo One of 15… will do a breakdown later https://t.co/PCl2bu841C — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) July 24, 2026

“59!!!!!! Let’s goooooo. One of 15… will do a breakdown later.”

Now, Kim will try to follow one historic day with two more strong rounds as he looks to convert the lowest score of his career into what could become the biggest victory of his PGA Tour career.