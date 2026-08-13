Michael Thorbjornsen Explains Why He’s Not ‘Trying to Win’ in Playoffs Debut

Michael Thorbjornsen has already enjoyed a breakthrough season on the PGA Tour, highlighted by his first professional victory at the 2026 Rocket Classic just a few weeks ago.

Now, the 24-year-old enters the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind with a top-50 position in the FedExCup standings, set to make his first appearance in the FedExCup Playoffs since turning professional in 2024.

In Memphis, Thorbjornsen will face a different kind of challenge, with a demanding golf course, extreme heat and the added pressure of postseason golf. But rather than getting caught up in the significance of the moment, he is approaching his playoff debut much like he would any other week.

“I mean, out here on Tour, whether you play well or you don’t play well, after the week is over, the week is over and you have to move on and focus on the next week,” Thorbjornsen told Heavy Sports.

“So it’s kind of what I’m here doing. I’m doing my absolute best and trying to stay away from the heat. It’s extremely hot here.”

Thorbjornsen Sticking With the Approach Behind His Win

The Rocket Classic win offered validation that Thorbjornsen’s game was moving in the right direction, but he doesn’t view it as a reason to dramatically alter the process that got him there.

“You hear ‘trust the process’ all the time,” Thorbjornsen said. “And I definitely did stick to trusting the process, not really focusing on results [in Detroit]. But you stick to a certain process because it’s going to give you certain results, and when certain results don’t come, then you might think about changing your process a little bit.”

Even before the victory, Thorbjornsen believed he was making progress. That has allowed him to enter the playoffs without feeling the need to chase a particular result.

“I felt like I was trending in the right direction with my game, kind of with how I felt about my game,” he said. “I felt good about where I was and I felt like I was improving. So I don’t think much has changed [leading into this week]. I’m not going to go out there and try to win.

“I’m going to go out there and play the best I possibly can.”

That mentality extends to how Thorbjornsen will measure his performance in Memphis. Instead of setting a specific finishing-position goal, he is focused on whether he executes the things he can control.

“I feel like if I trusted my process and really stuck to it, if I’m committing to shots 100%, then I think those are the process goals there,” he said. “We’ll kind of just see where that puts me on the leaderboard and then if things don’t go too well this week, we kind of just readjust and move on and try again next week.”

Playoff Position Gives Thorbjornsen Freedom to Manage the Heat

Thorbjornsen has some breathing room as the FedExCup Playoffs begin. But does being inside the top 50 change the way he approaches Memphis?

“Yes and no – just because I know I’m going to be playing next week,” Thorbjornsen said. “I want to be able to conserve some energy throughout the week here, because it’s going to be another hot week next week.”

And if he continues advancing, managing his body could become increasingly important.

“If we play some good golf this week and next week, then we can make our way to Atlanta and it’d be another week, the third week in a row, where it’s 100 degrees every single day,” he said. “So we’re just grinding through the heat. Other than that, I don’t think I’m going to play more aggressive or anything. It is nice to know I am in next week and can kind of just play freely, I guess.”

The Tennessee conditions have made hydration and recovery priorities. Thorbjornsen described the combination of heat and humidity as particularly challenging.

“It can get pretty tough, especially when you’re playing in some pretty humid weather,” he said. “Here in Memphis, obviously it’s very hot, but then the air is so thick and hot it feels like you’re swimming out here.”

His strategy is straightforward: electrolytes, plenty of water and continued hydration after leaving the course. He is also opting for lighter-colored clothing when possible.

“I’ve played a lot of tournaments now in some hot weather and you just have to deal with it,” Thorbjornsen said.

‘You Really Can’t Fake It Around Here’

Beyond managing the conditions, Thorbjornsen will have to navigate a TPC Southwind layout he had never seen in competition before this week.

“This is my first time playing here,” Thorbjornsen said. “I really enjoyed the course [during practice rounds]. It’s definitely demanding tee-to-green. You have to be in the fairway and the fairways aren’t easy to hit. But it’s a nice track, you really can’t fake it around here.”

That demand should provide an immediate test of the process Thorbjornsen has repeatedly emphasized. His first PGA Tour postseason brings higher stakes and an opportunity to extend his season all the way to Atlanta, but his goal remains much simpler.

Commit to each shot, trust the work that produced his breakthrough victory and see where it puts him on the leaderboard.

“I’m just excited to play out here in the playoffs and to see how far I can go,” Thorbjornsen said.