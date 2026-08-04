Michael Thorbjornsen Won the Rocket Classic Using One of Golf’s Rarest Grips

At the 2026 Rocket Classic, Michael Thorbjornsen captured the first PGA Tour victory of his career. And he did it with a grip that stands out among elite golfers.

While most PGA Tour players use either an interlocking or an overlapping grip, Thorbjornsen has instead used the 10-finger grip since he started playing. The rarely seen technique has drawn some looks from fellow players and fans as well, but with a breakthrough victory on the Tour, it seems to be working just fine for the 24-year-old.

Thorbjornsen Comments on 10-Finger Grip

In a recent interview, Thorbjornsen opened up about experimenting with more traditional hand placements, but found that they didn’t provide the same comfort or control.

“I’ve tried overlap and I feel like I just have no control over the club,” Thorbjornsen said. “Interlock is impossible for me, it hurts my knuckles. Baseball grip feels pretty good. I’ve had a 10-finger grip my whole life.”

The Stanford alum admitted that his grip often grabs people’s attention.

“People do find it strange. I mean, I hit the ball pretty well, and then they’re pretty surprised when they see a 10-finger grip”

The baseball grip is sometimes taught to beginners or junior golfers because it can feel more natural while learning. However, it is rarely seen in higher levels of golf.

Thorbjornsen’s 2026 Season

Since turning professional in 2024, Thorbjornsen has steadily established himself as a rising star on the PGA Tour. Throughout the 2026 season, he consistently put himself in contention. He recorded multiple strong finishes while searching for his first victory. That includes a T3 finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and a T7 at the Genesis Scottish Open.

His breakthrough came at the Rocket Classic when he fired a final-round 7-under 63 to secure the win and beat Xander Schauffele by two strokes. Now, he finds himself ranked 40th in the world, moving up from 68th while landing at 38th in the FedExCup Race.

Baseball grip

The 10-finger grip, often referred to as the baseball grip, places all 10 fingers directly on the club without overlapping or interlocking the hands. The technique resembles the way a baseball bat is held, hence the nickname.

One of the grips advantages is that it can generate more leverage and club speed, resulting in more power. On the other hand, the grip can result in some drawbacks. With no connection between the hands, some golfers feel that it creates less control over the club face. Clearly not an issue for players like Thorbjonsen.

Still, that complaint has resulted in the grip being a rare sight on the PGA Tour. Thorbjorsen isn’t the only golfer to use it, but they are few and far between. Notable players like Bob Estes anf Scott Piercy have also seen success using the baseball grip.

With a PGA Tour win under his belt, Thorbjorsen has shown that the grip isn’t a limitation for players. His victory at the Rocket Classic proves that each golfers swing is unique, and finding comfort and confidence is just as important when teeing off.