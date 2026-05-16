Min Woo Lee & Girlfriend Gracie Announced Personal News Months Before PGA Championship

Min Woo Lee and girlfriend Gracie Drennan are now the proud dog parents of a mini bernedoodle named Aussie. The golfer announced the news back in March, and Aussie even has his own growing Instagram account.

Lee is known for the signature “let him cook” catchphrase which the golfer has now shared with the couple’s new dog, making the social handle “Chef Aussie.”



“My pawrents 🐾🐶,” Aussie’s first Instagram post on March 5, 2026, reads along with a photo of Drennan and Lee holding the new pup.

Being a dog dad appears to be working for Lee as the golfer is in contention at the PGA Championship.

Min Woo Lee & Girlfriend, Gracie Drennan, Were Featured on the Netflix Show ‘Full Swing’

Lee is known for being active on social media, but Drennan prefers to keep more of a low profile. Drennan made a rare appearance during the Netflix show “Full Swing” which featured Lee.

Otherwise, Lee is more known for regular Instagram posts. Aside from the Netflix appearance, little is know about Drennan.

The golfer celebrated the launch of his girlfriend’s new fashion brand Blank in November 2025.

Min Woo Lee & Girlfriend Gracie’s Dog, Aussie, Accidentally Ate THC

It appears Aussie may be cooking with the wrong goods. Lee revealed that Aussie has already gotten into a bit of mischief.

The couple had to take the dog to the vet after the pup appeared very lethargic. It appears Aussie accidentally ingested some THC at the golfer’s rental property during one of his tournaments.

“He was high on the ground,” Lee joked in a March fireside chat with NBC’s Brad Faxon, per Golfweek. “To be honest, we loved him cuddly and not biting. So, we might have to give him a bit more.”

Min Woo Lee Has Earned More Than $13 Million Over His Career

Lee heads into the weekend in contention at the PGA Championship. The golfer has earned $13 million over his career. Lee has one career win and would love to add a major to his resume.

Despite his stellar start, Lee is still finding the PGA Championship to be challenging.

“There’s some tough holes out there,” Lee told reporters on May 15. “But it’s very easy to get your mind spiraling, but you can’t do that at a major championship.

“So made sure me and Shane (Joel), my caddie, had to regroup and thought I played the last seven, eight holes pretty good. But, yeah, the scores are showing that it’s a very tough course.”

Min Woo Lee on PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club: ‘It Is Very Tough’

Time will tell if Lee is able to remain in contention at the PGA Championship. The top of the leaderboard has golfers bunched together with the course making it challenging to have a low score or jumped out to a sizable lead.

“I wouldn’t say the toughest, but it is very tough,” Lee explained. “I think the fairways are wide enough, I think, to not make it the hardest course. But the scores are showing that it is very tough.

“It is, it feels like a U.S. Open course, with the rough pretty thick, especially around the greens. And it’s windy, that doesn’t help. Then obviously the undulating greens, it’s tough.”