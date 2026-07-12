Min Woo Lee & Girlfriend Gracie Drennan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Min Woo Lee is once again in contention on one of golf’s biggest stages. The Australian star entered the final round of the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open among the tournament’s leading contenders, keeping himself firmly in the hunt as players battle for the title at The Renaissance Club ahead of next week’s Open Championship.

While Lee continues to build momentum on the PGA Tour, his personal life has also drawn attention from fans. His longtime girlfriend, Gracie Drennan, has been a constant presence throughout his rise in professional golf, supporting him through victories, major championships, and international events. Here are five things to know about the couple.

1. Min Woo Lee and Gracie Drennan Have Been Together Since 2019

Lee and Drennan began dating in April 2019, the same year the Australian officially turned professional.

Since then, Drennan has remained a regular presence throughout Lee’s career as he established himself on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour. The couple celebrated seven years together in April 2026, marking another milestone during one of the busiest periods of Lee’s professional career.

Their relationship has coincided with Lee’s emergence as one of Australia’s top golfers and one of the most recognizable personalities in the game.

2. Gracie Drennan Has Built Her Own Career in Fashion

Away from golf, Drennan has established herself in the Australian fashion industry.

She earned an Advanced Diploma in Fashion Design and Merchandising from South Metropolitan TAFE before working with well-known Australian brands, including Grace Loves Lace.

She currently serves as a Product and Design Coordinator for apparel company SPELL and recently expanded her career by launching her own fashion label, Blank.

Lee publicly celebrated the launch of her business on social media, highlighting the couple’s support for each other’s professional careers.

3. The Couple Appeared Together on Netflix’s Full Swing

Although Drennan generally maintains a private profile, she appeared alongside Lee in Season 3 of Netflix’s golf documentary “Full Swing”.

The series offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at life on tour, including moments from the couple’s travels during the PGA Tour season.

It marked one of the few times Drennan stepped into the public spotlight, giving viewers insight into their relationship beyond tournament competition.

4. They Became Dog Parents to “Chef Aussie”

Earlier in 2026, Lee and Drennan welcomed a mini Bernedoodle named Aussie.

Leaning into Lee’s popular “Let Him Cook” catchphrase, they created a dedicated Instagram account for the puppy under the name “Chef Aussie.”

The dog quickly became popular with fans after Lee shared a humorous story during a fireside chat at TPC Sawgrass, explaining that Aussie had to be taken to a veterinarian after accidentally ingesting stray THC in the backyard of a rental property.

The story became one of the lighter off-course moments of Lee’s season.

5. Gracie Drennan Continues Supporting Min Woo Lee During His Biggest Events

Drennan has regularly traveled with Lee during many of the biggest tournaments of his career.

She celebrated alongside him after his victory at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship and has also supported him at the Presidents Cup and the Paris Olympic Games, where Lee competed alongside his sister, major champion Minjee Lee.

The couple has also relocated their primary home base to Las Vegas to better suit Lee’s full-time PGA Tour schedule.

That support has continued this week at the Genesis Scottish Open, where Drennan has been in Scotland while Lee competes near the top of the leaderboard. Entering the final round, he remained firmly in contention as he looked to capture another significant title before the year’s final major, The Open Championship.

With Lee continuing to contend against one of the strongest fields of the season, Drennan remains one of the most familiar faces following his progress, balancing her own successful fashion career while supporting one of Australia’s leading golfers through another important week on tour.