Who Is Muzzy Donohoe? Minnesota Golfer Surges Into Top 20 at 3M Open

For much of Thursday, Muzzy Donohoe’s long-awaited PGA Tour debut looked like it might be overwhelmed by first-tee nerves.

The 25-year-old North Oaks, Minnesota native, who earned a sponsor exemption into this week’s 3M Open after capturing the Minnesota Open title, stumbled out of the gate in his opening round.

Two double bogeys on the front nine derailed his momentum, and despite battling throughout the afternoon, Donohoe signed for a 2-over 73.

Considering it was his first competitive round on the PGA Tour, it would have been understandable if the moment proved too big. Instead, Donohoe responded with the kind of resilience that has defined his journey from Boston College standout to aspiring tour professional.

On Friday, he authored one of the tournament’s most impressive turnarounds.

A Back Nine to Remember

After beginning the day outside the projected cut line, Donohoe completely flipped the script with a sensational finish at TPC Twin Cities.

He caught fire over his final nine holes, carding six birdies on the back side to post a blistering 30. The late surge vaulted him to 6-under for the tournament and into a tie for 19th after two rounds, putting him firmly in position to play the weekend in his PGA Tour debut.

An Opportunity Earned

After spending the past two years grinding through the professional ranks following his graduation from Boston College, Donohoe earned his opportunity with consistent play, highlighted by his recent victory at the Minnesota Open, finishing 22-under.

Following that win, Donohoe admitted he hoped it might be enough to catch the attention of 3M Open officials, but knew nothing was guaranteed.

Instead of receiving a simple phone call, tournament executive director Hollis Cavner arranged what Donohoe believed was an interview. During the meeting, Cavner slid a box across the table. Inside was a 3M Open caddie bib bearing Donohoe’s name.

“Do you have someone that could wear that and can you play in the 3M Open?” Cavner asked.

The surprise quickly became one of the feel-good moments leading into tournament week.

Cavner later revealed that Donohoe had arrived with a handwritten thank-you note expressing gratitude simply for being considered, regardless of whether he received the exemption.

“What a nice young man,” Cavner said. “This kid’s got game, and we’re going to give him a chance to showcase it.”

Family at the Center of Everything

Donohoe’s cousin Harrison, who also served as his caddie during the Minnesota Open, is once again carrying the bag at TPC Twin Cities.

“We’ve been close my whole life,” Donohoe said. “He has a high EQ and keeps me level out there.”

Having familiar faces alongside him has been especially meaningful given the emotional circumstances surrounding the tournament.

Earlier this week, Donohoe’s grandmother passed away, leaving the family grieving just days before the biggest event of his young career.

His mother, Celine, acknowledged the difficult week but said the family believes she would have wanted everyone together supporting Muzzy.

“We lost my mother on Monday, so it’s been a really tough week,” she said. “I feel like she would be happy we’re all together right now and supporting him.”

Donohoe has carried that perspective with him throughout the tournament.

“It’s hard. It puts things into perspective a little bit. It’s not all about golf,” he said. “I think she will be with us this week. Maybe help me line up some putts from heaven.”

To honor her memory, Donohoe is carrying a ball marker engraved with the word “grandma” throughout the tournament.