Seven Birdies Lift Korda Into Contention for First U.S. Open Win

World No. 1 Nelly Korda delivered a remarkable performance in the second round of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills, Wisconsin, carding a 5-under 67.

This impressive round, highlighted by seven birdies, propelled her into a tie for second place, just three strokes behind leader Mao Saigo.

Korda’s history at the U.S. Women’s Open has been a mix of highs and lows. Prior to this tournament, she had missed the cut three times and secured only two top-10 finishes in ten appearances.

Reflecting on her journey, Korda remarked, “I feel like I’ve had a very complicated relationship with U.S. Opens. But I’m happy to be in the position I am heading into the weekend.”

A Dramatic Turnaround

After an even-par 72 in the first round, where she managed only one birdie, Korda’s second round showcased her resilience and skill. She initiated her scoring spree with a 26-foot birdie on the par-4 12th hole, her third of the day.

This momentum carried her through the round, culminating in a total of seven birdies and a personal best score in this major championship.

A significant factor in Korda’s success was her exceptional putting. She sank over 100 feet of putts during the round, a stark improvement from the previous day. “Honestly, I was hitting really good putts yesterday,” Korda said.

“I was hitting it exactly where I wanted to and they just weren’t falling. It was one of those days. Today I did the same thing.”

Korda’s surge places her among a group of six players tied at 5-under, including Hinako Shibuno, Sarah Schmelzel, Maja Stark, Yealimi Noh, and 2020 U.S. Women’s Open champion A Lim Kim.

Leader Mao Saigo, who recently clinched the Chevron Championship, sits at 8-under after a second-round 66.

Comparing Recent Performances

Korda’s performance at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open marks a significant improvement over her showing at the Chevron Championship in April, where she finished tied for 14th with a total score of 286 (-2).

At the Chevron, she struggled in the opening round, shooting a 77 (+5), but rebounded with rounds of 68, 71, and 70. In contrast, her consistent play at Erin Hills, particularly the 5-under 67 in the second round, demonstrates her ability to adapt and elevate her game in major tournaments.

In a recent Golf.com article, analysts discussed Korda’s performance at the U.S. Women’s Open, noting her impressive play and the challenges she has faced in past majors. They highlighted her resilience and the adjustments she has made to improve her game, particularly in high-pressure situations.

When asked who he thought would be leading after 54 holes on Saturday, Zephyr Melton responded, “Nelly. She’s hit the ball better than just about everyone this week, and on Friday, she found something on the greens. She’s getting hot at the right time.”

The discussion emphasized that while Korda has had a complicated relationship with the U.S. Women’s Open in the past, her current form and mindset suggest she is well-positioned to contend for the title this year.

What’s Ahead for Korda

As the tournament progresses into the weekend, Korda’s position is promising. Her combination of experience, skill, and newfound confidence positions her as a formidable contender for her first U.S. Women’s Open title.

Prior to the tournament, Korda was among the favorites with 10-1 odds to win. Based off her first two rounds so far, she is well-positioned to contend for her first U.S. Women’s Open title.