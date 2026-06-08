Tiger Woods’ 4-Word Sunday Message and LeBron James’ Custom Gift Fuel Nelly Korda’s Historic Title

Nelly Korda completed one of the biggest wins of her career on Sunday, capturing the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club and adding a fourth major title to her resume. The world No. 1 finished at 8-under-par, one shot ahead of Charley Hull and Gaby Lopez, securing the championship after a dramatic final-hole par putt dropped to avoid a playoff.

The victory came with a record $2.5 million winner’s check from the tournament’s $12.5 million purse and continued a dominant season for Korda, who also won the Chevron Championship earlier this year. Afterward, Korda revealed that support from two global sports icons, Tiger Woods and LeBron James, helped motivate her during the week.

Tiger Woods Sends Nelly Korda Simple Message Before U.S. Women’s Open Finish

As Korda prepared to close out the championship on Sunday, she received a message from 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

According to Korda, Woods’ advice was brief and direct.

“Tiger texted me a couple of times and he told me to finish it off today,” Korda said after the victory.

The message arrived before Korda completed a tense final round that included a crucial birdie at the par-5 17th and a nervy par save on the 72nd hole. Korda later admitted how much pressure she felt during the closing stretch.

Speaking to Golf Channel, she said, “My heart rate was at like 160. I pulled it, as you can tell. You can barely feel your hands at that moment. I just needed to make contact.”

The winning putt hit the edge of the hole before falling, giving Korda her first U.S. Women’s Open title and second major victory of the 2026 season.

Korda’s final score of 276 came after rounds of 73, 67, 67, and 69. The win also made her the first player since Inbee Park in 2013 to win the first two women’s majors of a season.

LeBron James’ Support and Custom Nike Gift Follows Nelly Korda Throughout the Week

LeBron James was another high-profile supporter throughout Korda’s championship run.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has become an avid golfer in recent years and has frequently shown support for Korda and the LPGA Tour. Earlier this season, as Korda pursued victory at the Chevron Championship, James posted on social media: “Bring it on home, Nelly!”

Ahead of the U.S. Women’s Open, James also sent Korda a custom pair of Nike Victory Pro 4 golf shoes inspired by his signature basketball line.

Korda wore the shoes during the opening round before switching back to her regular pair after six holes.

“A little too much room,” Korda explained afterward. “I just felt more comfortable in these.”

Despite the change in footwear, James remained one of her biggest supporters throughout the week. Following the victory, Korda praised the four-time NBA champion for staying in contact.

“So amazing,” Korda said. “I mean, the amount of DMs I’ve gotten from him and his support for the entire tour has been amazing.”

She added, “I’ve been really lucky with the amount of support that I’ve gotten throughout my entire career. All I can say is that I’m just grateful and lucky.”

LeBron also congratulated her after she won the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open.

The victory marked another milestone in Korda’s growing career. After overcoming a seven-shot deficit from the opening round and battling through swing adjustments during the tournament, she finally lifted the trophy she had long targeted.

“I really don’t have any words,” Korda said.

“That 14-year-old girl that stepped on the range at Sebonack in 2013, her dream has just come true sitting next to this trophy right now.”

With four major championships, the world No. 1 continues to build on an already historic season, now with encouragement from two of the biggest names in sports behind her latest triumph.