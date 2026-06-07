Nelly Korda Announces Wedding News at U.S. Women’s Open

Nelly Korda entered the 81st annual U.S. Women’s Open as the favorite to win at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

However, Korda got off to a rough start, finishing on Day 1 outside the top 50, carding 2-over 73. “It wasn’t a great day. I hit it really good Monday through Wednesday, so I have honestly no idea where this came from,” she told reporters on Thursday. “So I’m going to go to the range.”

However, Korda proved why she’s the world No. 1. After finishing 4-under 67 on Day 3, she enters the final round back atop the leaderboard alongside Sei Young Kim.

“It’s always amazing to be in this position,” Korda told reporters on Saturday. “That’s what we work so hard for, to be in this spot. So whatever happens tomorrow happens, but I’m going to give it my all and see what the outcome is.”

While the 27-year-old looks to win her first career U.S. Open title and fourth major championship, she’s also preparing for her wedding to fiancé, Casey Gunderson, who works at an engineering firm. Korda announced their engagement in November. She posted several photos of the couple holding a newspaper that read, “We’re Getting Married!”

Gunderson and Korda keep a low profile, however, the golf star couldn’t help but gush over her future husband in Southern California.

Nelly Korda and Fiancé Casey Gunderson Will Tie the Knot in 2027 ‘On the Water’

Speaking to Access Hollywood and NBCSports at Riviera Country Club, “He’s amazing, he’s probably the best support system,” Korda said of Gunderson. “ He always has my back .”

“It’s an exciting time,” Korda continued. “Planning a wedding is a lot. It’s very stressful.”

There are actually two weddings taking place in the Korda family. The 27-year-old’s brother, Sebastian, announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, just before his big sister. Both weddings will take place in 2027.

“They’re getting married in Europe,” Korda announced, “We’re staying in the U.S.” While she didn’t reveal the exact location, they plan to wed “on the water,” she said. “It’s just going to be really, really pretty. I’m going to work with the actual elements of the site we’re getting married.”

The Olympic gold medalist also unintentionally announced that her sister, Jessica Korda, who’s married to Johnny DelPrete, will be her maid of honor. “I haven’t asked her!” Korda said with a laugh. “I was her maid of honor. And hopefully, she’s not listening, but she’ll definitely be mine.”

Nelly Korda Revealed That Fiancé, Casey Gunderson, Put Their Respective Birthstones in Her Engagement Ring

While Korda does not wear her engagement ring while competing, she absolutely loves the design Gunderson picked out. He included their birthstones in the band. “He thought about it, yeah,” Korda told Access Hollywood with a smile.

Gunderson and Korda first met in high school at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, but didn’t start dating until reconnecting in 2024. While she and the former college football player have a lot in common, he does not play golf.

“No, thank God. I’ve seen his swing twice, and that’s all I needed to see,” she told reporters in December at the PNC Championship. “No, I’m kidding. He’s very athletic.”