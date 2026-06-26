Nelly Korda Opens Up While Chasing Another Major Title

The third major championship of the LPGA Tour season arrives this week at Hazeltine National Golf Club, and all eyes are on the impressive Nelly Korda as she chases what could become the fifth major title of her career.

Korda Chases Another Major

A victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship would add another major to Korda’s already impressive achievements while also placing her among elite company. After capturing the U.S. Women’s Open in early June and winning the Chevron Championship in April, Korda has already claimed the first two majors of the season. Her win at the Chevron also helped her reclaim her spot as World No. 1, a position she has held on to since.

If Korda is able to win this week, she would become just the third woman in LPGA history to win three consecutive majors in a single season. She would find herself among legends such as Babe Zaharis and Inbee Park. The accomplishment would also earn her the final two points needed to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

“Would be an absolute amazing accomplishment to be alongside some of the best that have ever played in this game on the LPGA Tour,” Korda said. “But if it’s a motivating factor to me and I’m like thinking about it, not necessarily. I just enjoy playing golf and I enjoy being in the hunt in tournaments.”

Despite the amazing accomplishment potentially within reach, Korda continues her season with a grounded mindset.

“I have a very in the moment mindset this year, which I’m just trying to take towards the end of the year,” Korda said on Tuesday. “I’ve just told myself if I am lifting the trophy, that is obviously the main goal at the end of the week, but I’m going to prepare and I’m going to focus on my preparation and know that I’m a 100% confident in it and lean on that.”

Nelly Opens Up

With four wins already under her belt for this season, the 27-year-old has also opened up about showing more of herself, both on and off the course.

“I also want to show everyone my personality,” Korda said. “Like I do laugh and I’m a little bit of a dork. On the golf course I am really serious obviously, but it has been fun especially with the platform that I have to kind of share my personality a little bit more.”

Even with expectations rising each week, Korda remains focused on the game.

“I always say good golf kind of solves everything,” she said. “And that’s my main focus, is just trying to play consistent good golf.”

The LPGA Tour features five major championships each season. Following this week’s event, attention will shift to the Amundi Evian Championship followed by the AIG Women’s Open.

To complete the career Grand Slam, Korda still needs a victory at both remaining majors. While it may be a challenge, she has already shown that she is capable of winning two Major championships back to back.

Korda currently sits at T3 on the tenth hole of Round 2 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.