New PGA Tour Schedule Will Make Golfers ‘Eat What You Kill’

When the PGA Tour announced their changes to the league schedule, some critics emerged, but two-time major champion Xander Schauffele spoke glowingly about the adjustments. In his view, the overhaul helps enforce the spirit of meritocracy. Golf represents that form of integrity better than many sports.

Schauffele said, “Yeah. So I agree. It is very much, you know; he used the phrase, ‘You eat what you kill,’ which is sort of, I think, if you want to play professional golf and you’re not ready for that kind of language, then you probably shouldn’t play professional golf because it is a competition.”

While doubters advocate for one tour instead of a split between products, a system of promotion and relegation helps keep players at their best. In most professional soccer or football, promotion and relegation makes events more exciting. The meaning of each result carries more weight throughout the season.

He continued, “It’s meritocracy. More so than any sport that I’m aware of. And that’s sort of, most of the time, how it’s going to be. There will be cuts in all the events. You play badly; you’re not making any money. And that’s how pro golf is.”

New PGA Tour Schedule Changes Make Schauffele Speak Out Against Complaints

With how much change has shifted the golf world over the last few years, the players await stability and a format that they enjoy. The arrival of LIV Golf stimulated the PGA Tour to increase outsider investment into the league. Now, those shareholders will want to see a return, but the players want that as well.

Schauffele said, “I think just having some framework that’s supposed to be set out for generations of golfers. I’m looking forward to sort of setting our feet in the sand and being able to say, ‘This is what we’re playing for. This is what it’s going to look like. This is what it’s going to be until I retire.'”

How the New Tour Schedule Promotes Meritocracy

When the PGA Tour introduces the Challenger and Championship series, every event should have a cut with the larger field sizes. Recent history showed how golf went away from that, and the disruption that LIV caused did more harm than good to the average PGA Tour event. However, this system reinforces the cathartic apparatus of the PGA Tour. Each event will carry more emotional weight as golfers try to navigate through their career.

It also bolsters the Korn Ferry and DP World Tour as well, giving players more levels to be able to graduate from. While the schedule is still in its early days, the initial returns seem incredible promising. As long as the PGA Tour upholds their promise to find new venues to host and enhance its international involvement, the schedule is in good hands with Commissioner Brian Rolapp.