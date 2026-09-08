New Phil Mickelson News Brought to Light After Damaging Allegations

Phil Mickelson faced damaging allegations in June. The media revealed two incidents.

First, his inappropriate sexual conduct with a Farms Golf Club employee, reported by Golf Digest and second, a can of worms opened by Alan Shipnuck of Skratch Golf.

Both stories significantly damaged Mickelson’s persona. His reputation fell in the eyes of millions and the results are still visible today.

Phil Mickelson Story Revealed by Tisha Alyn

On Monday, during an interview with Nuclr Golf, CEO of Alyn Golf, Tisha Alyn revealed her personal experience with Mickelson.

Alyn is a famous golf influencer with more than 530K followers on Instagram.

“I remember the first time Phil Mickelson walked up to me on the sidelines. I think it was the 2018 or 2019 Open,” she said. “He was mid-round, about to miss the cut and wasn’t playing well. We had exchanged a couple of DMs and he said he really loved my work.

I was waiting for him on the tee box, thinking, ‘If it really is him, he’ll say hi.’ Sure enough, I happened to be recording when he saw me. He gave me a hug and said, ‘It’s nice meeting you in real life. You’re crushing the internet.’

It was so surreal. This was before LIV, when PGA Tour players were superheroes and Phil was a superhero. It was such a cool moment.”

Fans Did Not React Kindly to the Story

The story showed a positive side of Mickelson. But the allegations brought against him have done so much damage that no one is ready to believe it as an act of kindness.

“Oh, I’m sure Phil Michelson loved your work and didn’t have any ulterior motives,” a fan said.

“That story did not go the way I thought it would,” another commented.

“Lmao, she is clueless,” one said.

Mickelson has been away from the spotlight since March, around the time the Farms incident happened. He cited a “family issue” for skipping tournaments. His son was sick and the six-time major winner was busy dealing with it.

But even now, after months have passed, he still has not made a public appearance. In fact, after the allegations, he did not even address them personally.

Phil Mickelson is Running Out of Places to Go

Mickelson left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf and took multiple others with him. He then burned the bridge. Now, with LIV Golf’s future at stake, he has not been there publicly.

The 56-year-old was the main man behind LIV and management needed him the most during this time.

The reported LIV 2.0 is nothing like before. Multiple stars are leaving and the format is also changing. If Mickelson does decide to come back anytime in the future, he will be returning to a completely unfamiliar league.

He lost both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.