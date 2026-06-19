New U.S. Open Features Change How Fans Watch Golf

As the U.S. Open, and golf itself, continues to evolve, technology is becoming just as much a part of the championship experience as the competition.

Ahead of the 81st U.S. Women’s Open on June 3, 2026, the USGA unveiled a series of digital upgrades designed to bring fans closer to the action. Now, this technology finds its place at the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, allowing fans full access whether they’re walking the course or watching from home.

USGA Offers New Golf Tech

One of the standout additions is the RangeCast. The new 3D shot-tracking experience was created to transform how fans follow practice sessions. Presented by T-Mobile, the USGA’s official 5G network partner, RangeCast gives viewers an inside look at activity on the driving range. It does so by displaying full shot trails, ball-flight data, player statistics, and every shot hit during warmups. Rather than waiting for tournament play to begin, fans can now watch players prepare and gain a deeper understanding of their form and tendencies before they step onto the course.

The USGA emphasized that these enhancements are part of a broader effort to make every moment of championship week more accessible and immersive.

“Our goal is to make fans feel like they have a front-row seat,” said Jon Podany, the USGA’s chief commercial officer. He highlighted how tools such as RangeCast and ShotCast expand access beyond traditional television coverage.

Broadcast coverage is also receiving a significant technology boost. NBC Sports and the USGA announced expanded featured-group coverage throughout the opening rounds. With six featured groups per day, each is supported by full linear broadcast coverage. Fans will see a variety of production enhancements designed to improve understanding of each shot and course conditions.

Additional Technology

Among the other additions are Emmy Award-winning Drone Tracing technology. This tech creates dynamic visual flight paths for golf shots, and predictive trace technology, which projects ball movement in real time.

Coverage will also include expanded aerial views and on-screen wind prediction data. This added information provides greater context for shot decisions and course strategy. Weekend digital streaming plans will be finalized once the tournament cut is complete.

Beyond the broadcast, the USGA App built by Deloitte has received one of its largest updates to date. The new “Your U.S. Open” feature delivers a personalized experience by tailoring highlights, statistics, and insights to each fan’s favorite players.

Additional upgrades include a redesigned statistics hub. Here, player and course analytics are combined with enhanced visuals, plus an improved tee-time interface that makes following tournament schedules easier.

One of the most notable additions is the introduction of AI-generated round recaps. With this feature, every player in the field receives a written recap shortly after signing their scorecard. This ensures broader coverage across the championship.

Meanwhile, ShotCast powered by Cisco returns with upgraded capabilities. PGA Tour ShotLink integration, 3D hole visualizations, shot trails, AI-powered commentary, and video highlights are some of the features included.

Together, this new technology reflects how golf continues to embrace changes that create a more connected, personalized, and interactive experience for fans all around the world.