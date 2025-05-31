‘I Married an Angel’: Golf Legend Surprises Wife at Memorial Tournament

In a heartfelt ceremony at this year’s Memorial Tournament, Barbara Nicklaus was honored for her lifelong contributions to golf and philanthropy.

The event, held at Muirfield Village Golf Club, celebrated Barbara’s unwavering support and behind-the-scenes efforts that have been instrumental in the tournament’s success since its inception.

“Recognizing Barbara as the 2025 Memorial Tournament Honoree is fitting and well deserved,” Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said.

“Barbara exudes class and elegance. She is one of the most thoughtful people I have ever met…Her personal notes after every Captains Club meeting are a highlight of being at the Memorial Tournament each year.”

A Surprise Recognition

The idea to honor Barbara emerged from a conversation between Jack Nicklaus and their son, Gary. Recognizing Barbara’s integral role in the tournament and the broader golf community, Jack proposed the idea to the Captain’s Club, the body responsible for selecting the Memorial Tournament honorees.

“I about fell over speechless because I don’t like to be on this side of the fence. I like to be on the other side,” Barbara said.

“I think I was in such a state of shock, almost like it went in one ear and out the other, and I thought, well, that’s not for real. I was flabbergasted.”

Despite Barbara’s membership in the club, the vote was conducted secretly to maintain the surprise. The announcement was made in front of the Nicklaus family, including their five children, 24 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, leaving Barbara touched by the gesture.

Adding to the emotional atmosphere, Jack Nicklaus surprised attendees with a recorded rendition of “I Married an Angel,” a song significant to the couple as it was recorded in the year they were married, 1960.

“You’ve met the angel I married. She’s still the angel I married,” Jack said.

The performance was orchestrated by their son, Jack II, and showcased during the ceremony, highlighting the deep bond and affection between Jack and Barbara.

“You didn’t know I was a singer, did you?” Nicklaus said. “You know, when I was at Ohio State, they wouldn’t even let me in the fraternity choir I was so bad. I guess I’m a late bloomer.”

Barbara’s Impact on Golf and Philanthropy

Barbara has been a steadfast presence in the golf world, offering guidance and support to players and their families. Her leadership and compassion have made her a respected figure among the Tour wives and the broader golf community.

Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, 59 years apart pic.twitter.com/sBegf2xEUA — claire rogers (@kclairerogers) May 28, 2025

Beyond the course, Barbara’s philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, have made a significant impact, providing support and resources to countless families.

The 2025 Memorial Tournament’s recognition of Barbara serves as a testament to her enduring influence and dedication. Her contributions have not only supported Jack’s legendary career, but have also enriched the lives of many within and beyond the golf community.

“Barbara makes us proud to be a part of the golfing world,” wife of veteran golfer Jan Haas said. “There are so many of us who have their own story of some example of her kindness and warmth.”

As the tournament continues to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the game, Barbara’s inclusion among past honorees like Arnold Palmer and Gary Player underscores her remarkable legacy.