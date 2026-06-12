Official Police Report Releases After Phil Mickelson’s Assault Allegation

The San Diego sheriff’s department took on the investigation of the sexual assault allegation against Phil Mickelson.

In a June 11 report by the New York Post, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office detailed its statement after the investigation.

The spokesperson said that they “made attempts to locate any evidence to support the potential allegation of a sexual assault” after it was brought to light by Golf Digest.

“At this time, we have not located any evidence to show an assault has occurred,” they said, while mentioning that they also have not received any official reporting of such an incident at The Farms Golf Club at Rancho Santa Fe.

“The Sheriff’s Office would absolutely investigate further if provided additional evidence or information,” the representative said. “We encourage anyone with information regarding an incident such as this to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office.”

This statement matches what Tom Clare, Mickelson’s hired defamation lawyer, said.

Phil Mickelson’s Lawyer’s Statement

Mickelson personally did not comment after the story became public, but his spokesperson clarified that “any misunderstanding has been cleared up” and Mickelson continues to attend to a family health matter.

After being hired, Clare claimed that the allegation is “squarely contradicted by objective, video evidence.”

There were no security cameras in the area. There is no actual footage of the incident. So, everything depends on a public account of the incident.

Mickelson’s membership with the club was terminated after the independent investigation conducted by the club officials following the female employee’s complaint that Mickelson allegedly initiated a non-consensual, inappropriate contact.

Phil Mickelson’s Family Health Concern

Mickelson stepped away from professional golf earlier this year. He and his wife, Amy, needed time away to tend to a ‘family health issue’.

Details were not revealed as to what that health issue was, but that same concern was again referred to after the allegation went public.

Mickelson missed the Masters tournament in April, telling reporters he would be “out for an extended period of time.” He also withdrew from the 2026 PGA Championship field in May.

He will not play the upcoming U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. His five-year exemption for winning the 2021 PGA Championship expired. The USGA denied him a special invitation.

He tied for 48th at LIV Golf South Africa in March. That remains his only competitive start this year. He still appears on the entry list for July’s Open Championship.