Tension Rises as Player Tries to ‘Play Freely’ on Ruthless Erin Hills

Saturday’s third round at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills brought high drama, shifting momentum, and a leaderboard teeming with international talent.

With firm greens and swirling winds, the course tested the mettle of the world’s best, setting the stage for a thrilling final round.

Maja Stark Seizes Solo Lead

Sweden’s Maja Stark delivered a composed 2-under 70, bringing her to 7-under for the tournament and securing a one-shot lead heading into Sunday. Her round was highlighted by a clutch 21-foot birdie on the par-3 16th, showcasing her steady play under pressure. This marks Stark’s first 54-hole lead in a major championship, positioning her as a formidable contender for her maiden major title.

“I think I’m just going to try to play freely,” Stark said. “I think that no one has ever played well when they’ve been playing scared, and I think that’s been my habit before, to just kind of try to hang on to it.”

World No. 1 Nelly Korda faced early challenges, including four bogeys in her first nine holes. However, she rallied impressively, birdieing the 14th and 15th holes, and finishing with a dramatic birdie on the par-5 18th. Her 1-over 73 brings her to 4-under for the tournament, keeping her within striking distance of the lead.

Japan’s presence is strongly felt on the leaderboard, with Rio Takeda, Hinako Shibuno, and Mao Saigo all tied at 5-under. Takeda’s consistent play, Shibuno’s resilience, and Saigo’s earlier rounds have positioned them as serious threats for the title. Their performances highlight the depth of talent in Japanese women’s golf.

Course Challenges at Erin Hills

Erin Hills proved to be a formidable adversary, with its undulating greens and strategic bunkering. Players had to navigate tricky pin placements and variable winds, demanding precision and patience. The course’s setup ensured that only those with a complete game could contend.

With a tightly packed leaderboard and multiple players within a few strokes of the lead, Sunday’s final round promises high drama. Stark aims to secure her first major, while seasoned players like Korda and the Japanese trio seek to leverage their experience. As the field prepares for the final 18 holes, fans can expect a captivating conclusion to the championship.

Who’s Living Up to the Hype?

Lydia Ko, aiming for a career grand slam, was also among the top picks. She delivered a composed performance in Saturday’s third round. She carded a 1-over 73, bringing her to 1-over par for the tournament and placing her in a tie for 27th heading into the final round. Ko began the day with a birdie on the par-5 1st hole, but encountered immediate challenges with bogeys on the 2nd and 3rd.

She managed to steady her round with a birdie on the 7th, closing the front nine at even par. The back nine presented its own set of challenges, as Ko recorded two bogeys and a single birdie, culminating in her 73 for the day.

As the tournament progressed, it was Julia Lopez Ramirez, a rising star from Spain, who captured attention. Just a year into her professional career, López Ramírez delivered a remarkable performance.

This included a bogey-free 68 in the first round and another 68 on Saturday, placing her just one stroke behind the leader. Her unexpected surge added excitement and unpredictability to the championship.

Lopez Ramirez delivered a 4-under 68 to vault into solo second place at 6-under par, just one stroke behind leader Maja Stark. The 22-year-old’s performance was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 1st hole and birdies on the 7th, 12th, and 16th, with only a single bogey on her card.

Lopez Ramirez’s prodigious driving distance set her apart from the field. Averaging 290.8 yards off the tee on measured holes, she has led the tournament in driving distance by a significant margin.