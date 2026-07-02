Padraig Harrington Has Blunt Take on PGA Tour Players’ Busy Schedules

Speaking ahead of the 2026 U.S. Senior Open, where he’s defending his title, the three-time major champion offered a reminder that resonated well beyond the Champions Tour. Rather than viewing tournament golf as a grind, Harrington sees it as a privilege.

His remarks come as players like Rory McIlroy have sparked renewed conversations about balancing busy schedules.

Harrington Embraces the Grind

Harrington is currently in the middle of an impressive run, playing eight consecutive weeks of tournament golf despite approaching his 55th birthday. While many younger players carefully manage their calendars to avoid burnout, the Irish veteran has no intention of slowing down.

“I’m playing eight in a row at the moment. This is number four,” Harrington said. “When I’m 70 years of age, I won’t regret playing an extra event.”

He explained that every tournament week places him on a golf course prepared in pristine condition, complete with world-class facilities and tournament setups. Rather than taking those opportunities for granted, Harrington tries to remind himself how extraordinary they really are.

A Perspective Many Golf Fans Can Appreciate

Harrington’s comparison was especially relatable.

He pointed out that countless amateur golfers spend an entire year saving money for a single golf vacation. They dream about playing great courses for a few days with friends. Meanwhile, that’s essentially what he gets to experience week after week as part of his job.

“Yeah, so I don’t have a problem playing lots of events. Like when I started as a pro, 28 tournaments was your standard,” Harrington said. “It’s really got lost in this world, this idea of only playing 20 tournaments or something like that. It was always 28 as a pretty much standard back in the day.”

Even after major championships, Ryder Cups and years on both the PGA Tour and Champions Tour, Harrington still sees tournament golf through the eyes of someone who simply loves playing the game.

McIlroy’s Schedule Draws Attention

Harrington’s comments are especially timely given the discussion surrounding McIlroy’s PGA Tour schedule.

McIlroy is expected to play just 14 PGA Tour events this season, one shy of the Tour’s standard 15-event minimum. However, thanks to his status as both a life member and a foreign member, PGA Tour regulations give the commissioner discretion to waive the requirement, meaning McIlroy is unlikely to face any penalties.

The situation has sparked debate over whether the game’s biggest stars should be held to the same participation standards as the rest of the membership.

“…modern sport is ruled by the athletes, player power is king and bigger players have more power – the PGA Tour needs McIlroy more than McIlroy needs the PGA Tour,” Paul Higham, a Golf Monthly contributor, said.

“So to sum up, is it fair? No, not to the rest of the PGA Tour it’s not, but those players also know what McIlroy brings, and also know that’s the way of the world in modern sport.”

No Signs of Slowing Down

Perhaps the strongest argument supporting Harrington’s viewpoint is his own schedule.

After defending his U.S. Senior Open title this week at Scioto Country Club, he’ll head overseas for an ambitious stretch that includes the Scottish Open, The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, the Senior Open Championship and the PGA Tour Champions event in Portugal.

“Who wouldn’t want to do what I do? Every tournament I turn up to, it’s in the best condition that golf course can be for us. Everything is looked after,” Harrington said.

“Everything is like as good as can be.”