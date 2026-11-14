Paige Spiranac Reportedly Denies Rumors Tied to YouTuber’s Breakup

Paige Spiranac is pushing back on social media speculation connecting her to Robby Berger’s (Bob of Bob Does Sports) split from his ex-fiancée, according to reports.

Are Spiranac and Berger An Item?

The rumors took off after the Internet Invitational, where Spiranac and Berger played together and shared some lighthearted moments on camera during the series’ finale. One fan wrote, “Paige just playing with her hair. Bob had her in the crosshairs.”

Fans watched their playful banter, and some online suggested there was more going on than a simple friendship. Many contributed to Berger calling off his engagement to Narod.

Spiranac reportedly responded on X by denying that she had any role in the couple’s separation. The post was later deleted.

There is, however, a video still on her account that addresses a joke Berger made. There’s also a scene in the first video of the series where Ryan Ruffels (captain of Team White) says “We wanna see the whole thing covered in white”, to which Spiranac responds, “My favorite.”

Another account made a joke about Spiranac and Berger. Berger replied to that account, writing, “Thank you Paige. I will destroy the rumors and those that try to spread it.”

No Proof Of Cheating Allegations

There is no evidence in the reporting that Spiranac played any part in the breakup. The two have collaborated for years, which has helped fuel speculation, but frequent collaboration isn’t evidence of anything more.

The latest chatter also leans on a moment from the tournament. Berger joked that one competitor looked like “he had tears in his eyes,” adding, “Imagine crying on a golf course.” The line was a call back to last year’s Internet Invitational, when Spiranac broke down in tears after being accused of cheating and improving her lie. It took Spiranac a few seconds to catch on before she turned to Berger with a disapproving look, and he looked away while biting his lip.

That’s about as close as these two got in the series to being an item, which is a nothing burger (pun intended).

Berger addressed his breakup himself over the summer. He announced on his podcast in August that the engagement had ended, describing the split as painful but without blame. “Been a really, really tough couple of months; it really has… I have a lot of love for her, I have a lot of love for her family and all, and I think it makes it harder when you do have a lot of love, to nobody’s fault of each other,” he said. “It just, it wasn’t meant to be.”

He added that the two had split a couple of months earlier and that he was hoping to move forward.

Berger’s comments suggest a mutual breakup. If there is anything going on between Paige and Berger, it isn’t a scandal.