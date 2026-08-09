Paige Spiranac Announces Personal News in New Confession Video

Paige Spiranac turned a solo round of golf into a confessional this week. On Thursday, Aug. 6, the 33-year-old golf influencer filmed a new episode of her “Hot Birds” series which leaned harder into her personal life.

Spiranac gave an unfiltered look into her dating life.

She has built a following of more than 11 million people across social platforms, with 4 million of them on Instagram alone. Given that reach and cover appearances for Maxim and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, fans have long assumed she dated athletes or celebrities.

She shut that theory down.”I actually haven’t dated anyone famous before,” Spiranac said.

She added that her overall dating history runs shorter than most people.

“I haven’t dated that many people in general. I was homeschooled from fourth grade all the way until college. It was a very sheltered life.”

She suggested that background directly shaped how few people she dated before building her public profile in golf and social media.

Paige Spiranac Was Married Before

Spiranac married Steven Tinoco in 2018. The couple divorced in March 2022, and neither side has detailed publicly why the marriage ended.

“I have so many supportive people who follow me. I think a lot of people would be really excited if I got married, or if I decided to have children, and that’s not the reason why I don’t talk about it,” Spiranac said.

Tinoco has since remarried and had a daughter with his wife, Abbey Scott. Spiranac has remained single in public since the split and her confession did not change that status.

“I’ve just always wanted to keep a section of me to myself,” she added. In terms of an ideal man she only wants her to “hit a golf ball really well.”

Spiranac met her ex-husband at the start of her career and slowly grew apart with time.

Paige Spiranac Recently Won the Polymarket Classic Being A Heavy Favorite

Spiranac teamed up with golf creator Big John for the 2026 Polymarket Classic, a livestreamed 2-on-2 scramble against former NBA champion J.R. Smith and golf creator Claire Hogle.

The match streamed on Kick and YouTube on Saturday, Aug. 1 and blended live golf with real-time prediction market betting through Polymarket.

Spiranac started rough, sitting 8-over par through her first three holes. She recovered with five birdies and a long-range eagle putt on the eighth hole that quickly went viral. She finished the round at 6-over 78.

Big John carried much of the round himself. He finished 6-under 67 despite having a few drinks during play. Together the pair built a 7-1 lead and never let Smith and Hogle threaten a comeback.