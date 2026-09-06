Paul Casey Makes Personal Announcement at Omega European Masters

Paul Casey has put himself in a position to contend for the Omega European Masters title after a strong third round at Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club. The Englishman carded a 7-under 63 on Saturday to move to 16 under and take a three-shot lead into the final round.

The result has added significance for Casey, who now lives in Switzerland and considers the tournament a home event. The 49-year-old has also been working his way back after a wrist problem earlier this season forced him to withdraw from a LIV Golf event and left him concerned about how much golf he would be able to play.

Casey will return to action Sunday in the final marquee group, alongside Erik van Rooyen and Maximilian Steinlechner. The trio is scheduled to tee off at 12:00 p.m. local time, with Casey looking to convert his advantage into his first DP World Tour title since the 2021 Dubai Desert Classic.

Paul Casey Pledges Entire Prize Money to Crans-Montana Fire Victims

Paul Casey has announced that he will donate all of his prize money from the Omega European Masters to charity and victims of the Crans-Montana fire, regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s final round.

The fire at Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana killed 41 people and injured 115 in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The decision carries personal meaning for Casey because he now lives in Switzerland and regards the tournament as a home week.

“This is now home. I now live in Switzerland, so it would mean an awful lot. It feels like a home week for me,” Casey said after his third-round 63.

He then confirmed his plans for his prize money.

“And tomorrow, whatever happens, I hope I win, and I’ll be playing really hard, but I’ll make sure that all my prize money as well is going to the charity and the victims of the fire here in Crans Montana, so I’ve got a lot to play for tomorrow.”

Casey’s announcement came after an emotional post-round interview in which he reflected on his connection with Switzerland and his return to competitive golf.

“I love this place. I really do, so it’s a wonderful day,” Casey said.

The Omega European Masters carries a $3.75 million purse, with $637,500 going to the winner, according to “Golf Channel”.

Casey’s charitable pledge adds another layer to a final round in which he already has a significant opportunity on the course.

Paul Casey Takes Three-Shot Lead Into Final Round

Casey produced one of the lowest rounds of the day Saturday, firing a 63 to reach 16 under par. He began the round four shots behind Thriston Lawrence but quickly moved up the leaderboard with a six-birdie stretch across seven holes on the front nine.

He made six birdies on the front nine and finished with another birdie on the 18th. A bogey at the par-5 14th was his only dropped shot of the round.

Casey is alone in first place at 16 under through 54 holes, with a total score of 194. Erik van Rooyen, Maximilian Steinlechner, Nacho Elvira and Eugenio Chacarra are tied for second at 13 under.

Casey’s final-round group will feature van Rooyen and Steinlechner at 12:00 p.m. CEST.

The position is notable given the uncertainty Casey faced earlier this year. A wrist problem forced him to withdraw from a LIV Golf event in Korea, and he admitted afterward that he feared the injury could end his season.

“There was a wrist problem earlier in the year, but I bounced back from that,” Casey said. “I thought that could have been the season.”

Casey also said he currently feels fresh because he has missed some golf.

A victory would end a lengthy wait for Casey. His last tournament victory as the 2021 Dubai Desert Classic.

Now, with 18 holes remaining in Switzerland, Casey has both a three-shot lead and a personal reason to fight for the title.