PGA Champion Aaron Rai Can’t Get His Hands on Wanamaker Trophy Over Damage Concern

Aaron Rai is still waiting to receive the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 2026 PGA Championship, with the PGA of America repairing minor damage to the trophy before handing it over.

The English golfer captured his first major title at Aronimink Golf Club earlier this month, finishing at 9-under par and three shots ahead of Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley. Rai earned $3.7 million for the victory and secured exemptions into golf’s biggest tournaments, including all four majors and The Players Championship.

Rai celebrated with his wife, Ladies European Tour player Gaurika Bishnoi, after the win and posed with the Wanamaker Trophy on the 18th green. However, the 31-year-old revealed this week that he still has not officially received the trophy because it is being repaired.

Aaron Rai Says PGA of America Is Repairing Wanamaker Trophy

Speaking to Golfweek, Rai explained that the Wanamaker Trophy suffered minor damage near the top and is currently being fixed before it is delivered.

“We actually haven’t received it yet,” Rai said. “I think there was an issue with a bit of damage on the trophy, so they said they will send it in the coming days.”

Rai added, “I’m not sure what exactly happened. But there was just a little bit of damage towards the top of the trophy, which they wanted to fix before it went anywhere.”

Under PGA of America rules, the PGA Championship winner keeps the official Wanamaker Trophy until the following year’s tournament. Rai will return the trophy ahead of the 2027 PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, and then receive a replica version.

The PGA of America changed its replica policy in 2009. Before then, champions were required to purchase their own replica trophy, which was 10 percent smaller than the original. Winners now receive a replica free of charge.

Rai became the first English golfer to win the PGA Championship since Jim Barnes in 1919. He entered the final round two shots off the lead before shooting a 5-under 65 on Sunday at Aronimink.

The turning point came on the par-5 ninth hole, where Rai made a 40-foot eagle putt. He later added a 68-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to secure a three-shot lead.

The victory marked Rai’s second PGA Tour title after previously winning the 2024 Wyndham Championship.

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm Praise Aaron Rai After PGA Championship Win

Several leading players praised Rai after his breakthrough major victory.

Rory McIlroy said, “Aaron is getting away from the field a little bit and looks like he’s going to win, which is great. You won’t find one person on the property who’s not happy for him.”

Jon Rahm also praised Rai’s performance.

“I have heard absolutely nothing but good or great things about Aaron Rai,” Rahm said. “He’s been playing great golf. He’s a fantastic golfer. He’s been able to perform really well. What he did today is nothing short of special.”

Xander Schauffele added, “I’m super happy for him. He’s such a good dude. Rarely do you see people work really hard. I mean, that’s not fair. Rarely do you feel like people work way harder than you is what I was trying to say. Super pumped for him and his team.”

Rai also credited Bishnoi for helping shape his career over the last several years. The couple married in 2025 and have caddied for each other during tournaments.

“It’s hard for me to really sum up how much of an effect she’s had on me as a person, and also that actually feeds into my golf,” Rai said last year.

He added, “This year has been truly special with us getting married, caddying for her, being with her, getting married, practicing, and playing together.”

Rai is now expected to continue his season at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club, one of the PGA Tour’s signature events.