PGA Championship Purse 2026: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The 2026 PGA Championship is offering the largest purse in tournament history after the PGA of America increased the total prize pool to $20.5 million.

Players competing this week at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, are battling for a winner’s share of $3.69 million. The purse increased by $1.5 million from last year’s record-setting total of $19 million at Quail Hollow.

Earlier this year, the Masters also increased its purse by $1.5 million to $22.5 million, with Rory McIlroy earning $4.5 million for his victory at Augusta National.

The PGA Championship winner will also receive 750 FedExCup points, a lifetime exemption into the PGA Championship, five-year exemptions into the Masters, U.S. Open, and Open Championship, along with PGA Tour and DP World Tour membership benefits.

PGA Championship Purse Reaches Record Number

The winner of the 108th PGA Championship will take home $3.69 million, while second place will earn $2.214 million, according to the tournament’s official website.

Third place pays $1.394 million, fourth place $984,000, and fifth place $820,000.

The top 10 payouts are as follows:

1st: $3,690,000

2nd: $2,214,000

3rd: $1,394,000

4th: $984,000

5th: $820,000

6th: $727,600

7th: $681,050

8th: $636,400

9th: $593,700

10th: $553,000

A total of 82 players made the cut this week at Aronimink. Players in the top 60 take home at least $25,000.

Golfers who missed the cut will still receive a stipend of $4,300.

The expanded purse continues a recent trend of rising payouts across golf’s four major championships. Last year’s U.S. Open featured a $21.5 million purse, while The Open Championship paid out $17 million. Official numbers for those events in 2026 have not yet been announced.

Scottie Scheffler Set the Previous PGA Championship Record in 2025

Scottie Scheffler earned a record-setting $3.42 million after winning the 2025 PGA Championship.

That tournament featured what was then the largest purse in PGA Championship history at $19 million.

Xander Schauffele earned $3.3 million for winning the 2024 PGA Championship when the purse totaled $18.5 million.

In addition to prize money, the PGA Championship winner secures exemptions into golf’s biggest tournaments for several years.

PGA Tour Schedule Continues After PGA Championship

Following the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour schedule quickly moves into another busy stretch.

The next event is THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, scheduled for May 20-24 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. That tournament carries a $10.3 million purse.

The Charles Schwab Challenge follows the next week before players begin preparing for the season’s third major championship.

The 2026 U.S. Open is set for June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.