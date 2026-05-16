Seven-Way Tie at PGA Championship Marks Historic Major Moment

The 2026 PGA Championship may now be heading into the weekend rounds, but one of the tournament’s biggest storylines remains the historic congestion atop the leaderboard following Thursday’s opening round at Aronimink Golf Club.

Seven players – Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee, Stephan Jaeger, Martin Kaymer, Ryo Hisatsune, Aldrich Potgieter, and Alex Smalley – all carded 3-under 67s to share the first-round lead. This created the largest opening-round tie for first place of a Major Championship in 57 years, according to DP World Tour.

While the leaderboard has since shifted entering round three, the opening-day traffic jam reinforced just how unpredictable major championships can become, even in an era dominated by elite stars like Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Rare Territory in Major Championship History

Thursday produced one of the tightest leaderboards seen in years. As said, seven players shared the lead after 18 holes, while another seven players sat just one shot back.

The last time a Major Championship had an opening-round tie that big was the 1969 PGA Championship at NCR Country Club in Ohio, when nine players shared the first-round lead at 2-under 69.

The nine co-leaders at the time were:

Charles Coody

Raymond Floyd

Al Geiberger

Bunky Henry

Bob Lunn

Larry Mowry

Johnny Pott

Tom Shaw

Larry Ziegler

That tournament was eventually won by Raymond Floyd (-8), who captured the first of his four Major Championships, just one stroke ahead of Gary Player (-7).

The tightly packed leaderboard at Aronimink drew mixed reactions from players, some of whom believed the course conditions contributed to the lack of separation.

“I think a bunched leaderboard like this, I think it’s a sign of a not great setup …” McIlroy said. “It hasn’t really enabled anyone to separate themselves. It’s easy to make a ton of pars, hard to make birdies, and not that it’s hard to make bogey, but it feels like bogey is the worst score you’re going to shoot on any one hole.”

Scheffler’s Presence Changes the Equation

Despite the size of the tie, Scheffler’s presence near the top immediately changed the narrative surrounding the tournament.

“Is it really a lead when you’re tied with six or seven other guys?,” Scheffler said. “… at this moment, it’s anybody’s tournament.”

The world number one became just the third defending PGA Championship winner and reigning top-ranked player to lead or co-lead after the opening round. The other two players to accomplish the feat, Tiger Woods in 2007 and Brooks Koepka in 2019, both went on to win the tournament.

Eleven of the last 12 winners were ranked either first or second in the world at some point before or after their victory, while recent champions have overwhelmingly been established major winners.

Even after the defending champ slipped slightly during Friday’s second round, he remains firmly in contention entering the weekend at 2-under overall.

Aronimink Refusing to Let Anyone Pull Away