PGA Tour Makes Landmark Move Involving One of Golf’s Oldest Events

The Australian Open is preparing for one of the most significant transformations in its modern history.

Golf Australia announced a new partnership structure that will see the men’s Australian Open co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia beginning this year. But perhaps the most intriguing element of the announcement is the PGA Tour‘s planned involvement in the event, marking the first time the American circuit has formally connected itself to one of golf’s oldest national championships.

While officials have yet to reveal exactly what shape that relationship will take, the move is widely viewed as a major step toward elevating the Australian Open’s international profile and attracting stronger fields in the years ahead.

PGA Tour Adds Weight to Australian Open Ambitions

Details surrounding the PGA Tour’s participation remain limited, but Golf Australia made it clear that the partnership is expected to strengthen several key areas of the tournament.

“We are thrilled with this agreement between our Strategic Alliance partners, the DP World Tour and the Capital.com Australian Open,” Christian Hardy, PGA Tour’s senior vice president –international, said.

“The Capital.com Australian Open remains one of the most prestigious events in global golf, and our members have long valued the opportunity to compete in Australia. We look forward to continuing to build on this relationship in the years ahead.”

Among the anticipated benefits are a larger prize purse, improved positioning on the global golf calendar, and greater access to elite players who typically spend the latter part of the year competing in North America or enjoying their offseason. Industry observers also believe the arrangement could create pathways for PGA Tour members to earn spots in the field, helping the tournament secure additional star power.

The timing is notable. Professional golf continues to undergo significant changes as tours around the world search for ways to create stronger international schedules and provide players with more opportunities outside the traditional PGA Tour season.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has indicated his intention to compete at Kingston Heath in December, providing an early boost to the tournament’s visibility.

Golf Australia Targets Global Relevance

Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland outlined an objective, stating that organizers want the Australian Open to eventually be regarded among the ten most prestigious tournaments in professional golf.

“Our ambition is clear. We want the men’s Capital.com Australian Open to be recognized among the top 10 most prestigious golf tournaments globally, and everything we are doing for the event flows from that ambition,” Sutherland said.

Modern professional golf has become increasingly fragmented, making collaboration between tours more valuable than ever. The Australian Open now has an opportunity to leverage multiple global networks, ranking systems, and player pools to enhance its appeal.

“The Capital.com Australian Open is the shop window for golf in Australia. If it’s strong, it elevates the entire Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and golf in this country,” Gavin Kirkman, PGA of Australia and Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia CEO, said. “Golf Australia deserves great recognition for the work they are doing to secure the long-term future of the Australian Open, elevating it to one of the world’s premier international events. The combination of strong commercial support, world-class venues, host-state partnerships, and co-sanctioning alignment puts the Australian Open in a stronger position than ever to keep growing.

“Played immediately after the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Sydney, we’re thrilled to be working alongside the DP World Tour as our co-sanction partner for our two biggest weeks on the Australian golf calendar, bringing together some of the world’s best golfers to compete for two of the oldest and revered trophies in world golf.”

A Championship With Deep Roots in Golf History

According to Golf Channel, the Australian Open’s golden era arrived during the 1960s and 1970s, when many of the game’s biggest names regularly traveled across the world to compete. Legends including Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, and Peter Thomson all captured the title, helping establish the event as one of the most respected championships outside the United States and the United Kingdom.

Nicklaus and Player, in particular, dominated the event during that period, combining for a remarkable 12 victories. Their participation elevated the tournament’s prestige and reinforced Australia’s importance on the international golf calendar.